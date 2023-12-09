After a difficult start under Daniel Farke, Leeds United have put themselves on track to secure a place in the Championship's play-offs and potentially even an automatic promotion spot, given that they're currently seven points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town. The Whites suffered the heartbreak of Premier League relegation last season but could bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Farke will be well aware of the task at hand, having previously achieved promotion with Norwich City twice in England's second tier. Now at Leeds, he will be hoping to do the same but could be forced to cope without one particular player up against a play-off rival in their next Championship game this weekend.

Leeds United injury news

The Leeds squad has coped well with the number of fixtures they've played so far this season, with the majority avoiding injury. That's not to say that Farke hasn't been forced to cope with certain knocks, however, with the likes of Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Cyrsensio Summerville all giving the manager a headache at certain stages of the campaign so far. To his credit, Farke has dealt with any absences well and could have to do so yet again after recent injury news.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, right-back Luke Ayling is a doubt for Leeds' next game against Blackburn Rovers due to a knee injury. Hay said:

With the Whites set to square off against Blackburn tomorrow, it looks as though Farke will be without the squad member, who despite falling out of favour this weekend, still offers an experienced option.

How Leeds could line-up against Blackburn

Potentially without Ayling, Farke will likely simply continue with teenager Archie Gray at right-back. Meanwhile, it could then be a case of don't fix what's not broken for those at Elland Road after they overcame the challenge of Middlesbrough in a 3-2 thriller last time out. If Farke remains unchanged, Leeds will field a backline of Illan Meslier in goal, Gray at right-back, a centre-back pairing of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk and Byram at left-back. Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara could then sit in front of the back four, with Dan James, Joel Piroe, Summerville, and Georginio Rutter making up a fearsome attacking four.

Although Ayling's role isn't quite as important as it once was, Leeds may still miss his leadership against Blackburn and Farke is well aware of what the full-back can still bring to the side on and off the pitch, saying:

"I pretty rarely talk about something like this, but in terms of football, 'team-mate' and 'group' character, Luke Ayling is second to none and probably the best player I've ever worked with in these terms. I am really careful with such a compliment. He brings the spirit and identity into this dressing room. He is so crucial for us."