Leeds United could be set to lose one of their promising talents next month, with a fresh report revealing that he is wanted on a permanent deal in January.

Daniel Farke's attackers at Leeds

The Whites have Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt as their natural options at centre-forward as it stands, with Sonny Perkins sent out on a season-long loan to Oxford United over the summer.

Gelhardt was also expected to be given the green-light to leave on a temporary basis having impressed on the road during his time at Sunderland last term, but he stayed in the building and it was instead Sam Greenwood who headed for the exit door as he put pen to paper on a short-team deal at Middlesbrough.

Related Leeds United's "poor" £60k-p/w player wants to leave on loan in January The Whites could sanction the exit of one of their senior squad members in the new year.

The Elland Road academy graduate, who can play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, does have a £1.5m buy option included in his agreement with the northeast outfit, but having made a positive start to life under Michael Carrick, Daniel Farke's 21-year-old has attracted interest elsewhere.

According to TEAMtalk, England’s former youth international has emerged as a target for West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham in the Premier League, alongside Leicester City and Southampton in the Championship, but his current club are keen to retain his services if the following update is to be believed.

Middlesbrough want to recruit Greenwood

According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough want to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis, but right now, the chances of that happening are looking very slim.

“Boro have agreed a fee for Greenwood with Leeds, but the forward’s future is complicated by the terms of his current contract at Elland Road.

"Carrick and the rest of Boro’s recruitment team would love to engineer a permanent arrangement ahead of the transfer window reopening in January – something that the terms of their agreement with Leeds would allow – but that would rely on Greenwood signing up to a full-time transfer, something that looks unlikely at this moment as things stand.”

Leeds need to keep "impressive" Greenwood

Since the start of his career, Greenwood has posted 74 contributions at all levels, 49 goals and 25 assists, in 152 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third despite still being at a young age, and he’s comfortable playing in several different areas of the pitch (Transfermarkt - Greenwood statistics).

The Sunderland-born talent is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions over the grass following his arrival on the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Journalist Josh Bunting has been full of high praise for Greenwood who has displayed how “impressive” he can be when he gets regular minutes under his belt, so if the hierarchy were to sanction his permanent sale next year, they would be making a huge mistake.