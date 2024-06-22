As Leeds United aim to go one better than last season by earning promotion to the Premier League, they are pushing to add a player to Daniel Farke's squad who technical director Gretar Steinsson is reportedly a big fan of.

Leeds transfer news

Since falling at the final hurdle in the Championship's play-off final, Leeds' biggest task has been keeping hold of star players such as Crysencio Summerville. The winger enjoyed an excellent campaign last time out, scoring a sensational 21 goals and providing a further 10 assists in all competitions to attract the interest of the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

As things stand, however, Summerville remains a Leeds player and someone who will undoubtedly play a large part in their hunt for promotion once again next season, should he stay put. If the Whites do manage to keep hold of the Dutchman, then adding further attacking depth around him will be crucial, which is where one particular target could come in.

According to Graeme Bailey speaking to Leeds United News, Leeds are still pushing to sign Daniel Jebbison this summer. Bailey said: "That one is ongoing. We know it is someone who Steinsson likes a lot so we will see where we go with that one, but Leeds are still very much in contention.”

Any deal will be an instant bargain thanks to Jebbison's free-agent status following the end of his Sheffield United contract last season. Still just 20 years old, the forward would add depth to Farke's frontline and may even come back to haunt his former side next season after the Blades were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign.

"Great" Jebbison has plenty of potential

Whilst he saw his chances limited last season, Jebbison is still the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start, having netted against Everton in the 2020/21 campaign. Now, three years later, he has the chance to take that clear potential elsewhere and towards Elland Road, with Leeds seemingly hopeful of helping the young forward reach his best.

If the previous praise of Sheffield United coach Jack Lester is anything to go by too, then it's no surprise that Steinsson is a fan of Jebbison. Lester said via Yorkshire Live: "Daniel’s doing great. He had a bit of a stop start one with his injuries. People forget that he’ll still be a teenager at the start of next season so he’s developing really well. He’s got some fantastic physical attributes and we will continue to work to develop him."

In a risk-free move which doesn't involve a transfer fee, Steinsson will be among those hoping to get a deal over the line for the former Sheffield United gem this summer. Whilst it's not a deal that will steal the headlines, it is one that would add further depth to Farke's attack next season.