Leeds United are now preparing a new formal offer for a young forward who is keen on a move to Elland Road, according to a new report.

Leeds searching for goals in the transfer market

Leeds will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship when they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s team, who recently played out a goalless draw against third-placed Burnley, currently hold a two-point lead at the summit.

Meanwhile, Cardiff, despite a recent upturn in form which has seen them go undefeated in seven, remain down in 18th.

Speaking to the press on Thursday ahead of the game, Leeds boss Farke said he expects the Bluebirds to pose a tough challenge.

"They will come with confidence and freedom given their good past couple of results," he explained. "Cardiff play with intensity and are active. Really good team spirit so we have to move the ball really quick. We have to be on it."

Farke also touched on Leeds' transfer plans, suggesting that he's in the market for a new striker before the window closes on Monday night.

"We also stay awake for the striker position if we are one injury away from being unable to use in a game," said the German coach. "I look at Manchester City. If Haaland scores, they are successful. If not, they are not. Due to the situation, we will [consider options]."

Leeds to make second Archer bid

One striker Leeds reportedly have their eye on is Southampton's Cameron Archer. Leeds have already had a loan bid for Archer turned down. However, according to TeamTALK, the Whites are expected to return with another offer in the near future.

The publication claims that the second bid will be a permanent one, which will be just over the £15 million Southampton paid Aston Villa for Archer in the summer. With the 23-year-old himself understood to be keen on moving to Elland Road, Leeds are hopeful of getting the deal over the line despite Saints' insistence on not losing the player this month.

Archer came through the ranks at Aston Villa, but never made his mark at Villa Park and moved to Sheffield United in 2023 after loan spells with Solihull Moors, Preston North End, and Middlesbrough. He signed for Southampton in August, just three months after he rejoined Villa on a permanent transfer.

In December, former Saints boss Russell Martin heaped praise on the Englishman, who has scored two goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

"I think he’s been really good for us," Martin said in a press conference. "In his short spell here, he’s been a real threat. He’s improving all the time. I really love him as a boy. I think he’s a brilliant signing for us. I think he’ll score a lot for us."