Leeds United could now be set to lose a rising star for a minimal fee due to a surprising clause in his loan deal, according to recent reports.

Last weekend, Leeds United earned a deserved three points against Bristol City at Elland Road as goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe moved the Whites up to fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship standings.

Speaking to Leeds United's official website after the game, boss Daniel Farke signalled his delight at his side being able to record a second victory in quick succession, as he stated: "I can’t argue against the three points, it is a good three points for us and leaves us in a good situation. It’s the first time in a while we are there with back-to-back wins in the league, which is always important and it’s our third home win in a row."

He then added: "We have been in really good shape in September and October, apart from the first half at Southampton, we were terrific and have put ourselves in a good position."

Now, Farke's men will jet off to all corners of the world on international duty, while Charlie Cresswell, Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi have been drafted in to feature for England's youth squads. Cresswell will join up with England's Under-21 set-up, which former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley heads up; meanwhile, Joseph and Gyabi have been included at Under-20 level.

Archie Gray has also been handed a call-up to the England Under-19 side and will feature in their EURO qualifying double header against Wales and Austria.

Leeds United return to action on October 21st when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in what will be another opportunity to prolong their positive start to the campaign.

According to The Athletic, delivering a transfer update on Sam Greenwood, the attacking prospect could actually leave Leeds for a tiny fee due to a surprise clause in his loan deal at Middlesbrough, which has given Boro the option to pick up the 21-year-old on a permanent basis for just £1.5 million at the end of 2023/24.

Initially, it was believed that Greenwood had headed to the Riverside Stadium on loan with no option to buy presents in his agreement; however, he could now have the chance to leave Elland Road for good on what looks like a really good deal for Boro.

Sunderland-born Greenwood has made an impressive start to life at Middlesbrough since joining in the summer transfer window, netting one goal in his opening six appearances (Greenwood statistics - Transfermarkt).

His solitary strike came this past weekend in Boro's 4-0 victory vs Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, in a game in which he earned a Sofascore match rating of 7.5 and won a huge 11 out of the 15 ground duels he contested.

Labelled "quality" by pundit Ally McCoist, Greenwood is certainly a bright young talent, but his future could now lie away from Yorkshire following these latest developments.