Highlights Sam Greenwood, on loan at Middlesbrough, has praised former Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch for improving his game.

Meanwhile, Leeds are expected to sell defender Diego Llorente to Roma on a permanent basis.

Leeds failed to strengthen their left-back department in the summer, despite pursuing Luke Thomas and Charlie Taylor.

Leeds United former coach Jesse Marsch has been complimented by one of his former players in a recent interview regarding his impact on the youngster at Elland Road, as per latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, who was speaking on the The Square Ball, Leeds United are likely to sell on-loan Roma defender Diego Llorente to the Serie A giants on a permanent basis.

Hay stated: "He’s gone to Roma and had a couple of loans out there, but Roma specifically didn’t activate the option that they had on him which I think was supposed to be the fee that Leeds had signed him for. Taking him on loan again I think there’s probably a high likelihood that he will go there permanently at some stage."

Meanwhile, Ilia Gruev, who was a late window signing for Leeds United from Werder Bremen, has revealed his preferred position after some appearances at centre-back on international duty, cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post, saying: "I feel much better in midfield. I play where the coach lets me."

As per Leeds Live, both Gruev and his new midfield counterpart Glen Kamara have picked up some valuable minutes during the international break with Bulgaria and Finland and will hope to be raring to go on Sunday when the Whites travel to face Millwall in a much-anticipated clash at The Den.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United failed to add depth to their left-back department in the summer despite making an 'aggressive' approach for now-Sheffield United full-back Luke Thomas and also Burnley veteran Charlie Taylor.

What has Sam Greenwood said about Jesse Marsch?

Leeds United youngster Sam Greenwood joined Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign late in the summer transfer window, and is capable of playing in either midfield or across the front line.

Greenwood has recently been speaking to The Northern Echo about his versatility and preferred position, and he also complimented former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch for making him a better player in a recent interview.

The 21-year-old stated: "My actual position is a striker or a 10. I like to shoot, anywhere around the box, I take set-pieces, I'm both footed and create opportunities to score. When I played midfield he (Marsch) saw something different with my passing range and said I was good at counter pressing, so that's why he put me there. But my main position is up-front and anywhere up-top. Playing in different positions can help, even if you don't think it at the time. It (playing midfield) made me a bit better on the ball I think, playing at such a high level out of position."

In his time at Leeds United, Greenwood has managed to chalk up 35 senior appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Now on loan at Middlesbrough, current Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will hope that he can gain some beneficial first-team experience before returning to Elland Road a more rounded player next summer.