Leeds United look set to fight it out with some of the Premier League's top clubs for one signing this summer, it has been reported.

Leeds looking for a Premier League return

Though it was a tough final season in the Premier League, Leeds are on course to bounce straight back up to give it another go next season, with the club in the automatic promotion spots for the final run in of the Championship season.

Under new boss Daniel Farke, they have enjoyed a swift turnaround and now play attractive football while also boasting the meanest defence in the Championship, something that could serve them well should they end up back in the top flight. However, there could be changes to that backline.

Farke looking at new Leeds signing

Now, reports suggest that Farke is looking to upgrade his side should they be promoted come the end of the season, and is looking specifically at left-back as an area which needs attention.

Ex-Barcelona man Junior Firpo has done a solid job in the Championship when called upon, with five assists to his name in 17 outings. However, he never truly looked comfortable when Leeds were in the top flight, and his performances flattered to deceive on the left flank in both the season before their relegation and the year in which they ultimately went down.

Junior Firpo in the Premier League Appearances 43 Losses 25 Loss % 58.2% Goals 1 Assists 3 Fouls per 90 1.84 Yellow Cards 17 Red Cards 1

As a result, it is no real surprise to see an upgrade touted for Leeds. What is a surprise, however, is the calibre of player that they are reportedly targeting. According to GiveMeSport, the Yorkshire outfit are looking at a move for Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz should they find themselves playing Premier League football again next season, and have now sent scouts to watch him in action.

The young German has been in impressive form this season, with four assists to his name in just 22 Bundesliga outings, and he is beginning to grow into the player he always threatened to be.

Back in 2022, then-Gladbach boss Adi Hutter predicted his rise to stardom.

"Luca is a boy and has to become a man before he can reach his full potential. But it's fun to watch such a great talent develop," Hütter told Bild.

"He's totally carefree, but also cheeky. Luca will become quite important for Gladbach in the future."

However, Leeds won't be the only one chasing the 20-year-old full-back. According to the report, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all following the youngster with interest.

The Red Devils in particular could scupper Leeds' plans for the German, with Man Utd planning to sign a new left-back this summer in a bid to mitigate the issues that have seen them lose Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for large chunks of the season.

Netz, however, has already turned down Manchester City interest previously and seems keen to continue on his path of regular first-team football. With those in Manchester possibly unable to offer that, Leeds might just have the edge over their age-old rivals.