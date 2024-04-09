Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for a Sunderland player who will be in action against the Whites on Tuesday evening.

Leeds chasing Premier League return

After a dismal 2022/23 season which ended in relegation, Leeds are eyeing up a swift return to the Premier League. The Yorkshire outfit are 3rd in the Championship ahead of the midweek fixtures, sitting just one point off 2nd place Ipswich and two points off league leaders, Leicester,

While promotion back to the top-flight this season is not yet guaranteed, their reported summer plans seemingly suggest they are confident of securing promotion in 2023/24. It was reported late last month that Leeds are thought to be plotting a move for former midfielder, Kalvin Phillips. Elsewhere, it has been claimed that Leeds would 'jump at the chance' to re-sign Raphinha from FC Barcelona.

It is not just former players the Championship outfit are seemingly on the lookout for, however, with a fresh name now being tipped to make the switch to Elland Road.

Leeds scouts keeping tabs on Sunderland star

This Is Anfield have reported that Leeds are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Liverpool's interest is, of course, mentioned in the report, but it is added that all of Leeds, Arsenal and Leicester are eyeing up the shot-stopper as well.

Newcastle-born Patterson is a product of Sunderland's academy and despite being only 23, has firmly cemented himself as the Black Cats' no.1. As a result, Leeds will get a close look at their reported transfer target on Tuesday evening when they host Sunderland at Elland Road.

And if former Sunderland boss Tony Mowabray's recent comments on Patterson are anything to go by, Leeds are set to be impressed by what they see.

“The goalkeeper... listen, he's a top goalkeeper I've been in football more than 40 years and this kid is a very talented boy who has an amazing temperament. “Nothing fazes him, he's very calm about everything, he's not bouncing all over the place and losing the plot. He's a very calm goalie who makes great saves.”

Given his displays this season and the reviews he has received, Leeds fans may expect Patterson to set their club back a fair chunk of change. However, the goalkeeper currently earns just £10,000-a-week and is valued at around £8m by Transfermarket.

Given the seemingly low figures involved in a potential transfer for Patterson, it is easy to see why the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are being linked with him. But unlike the majority of the clubs credited with an interest in Patterson, Leeds could offer the young keeper more regular football, and while it is not confirmed yet, they may even be able to do so in the Premier League.