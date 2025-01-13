Leeds United took a closer look at a “pacey” wide player over the weekend as they eye new arrivals in January, according to a new report.

Leeds transfer news

It has been a quiet January transfer window for the Whites so far, which may not be a surprise given they are top of the Championship and into the fourth round of the FA Cup. But that doesn’t mean in the remaining two weeks of the window that Leeds won’t conduct any transfer business.

It’s been reported that the Yorkshire side are looking to sign a new goalkeeper following mistakes that Illan Meslier has made this season, despite Daniel Farke's public backing of the Frenchman.

As well as looking to sign a new keeper, the Championship side are in the market for a new striker and have renewed their interest in Mergim Berisha. Leeds have also been linked with a move to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough, but that deal looks to be more difficult now, as MLS side Atlanta have made an offer worth £20 million to sign the striker.

Farke may be pushing the club’s hierarchy for a new striker even more now too, as Joe Gelhardt closes in on a move to Hull City. The Whites have sanctioned his temporary departure, but that could mean Leeds now enter the market for his replacement, despite the fact that Gelhardt has hardly featured in this campaign.

Leeds send scouts to watch "pacey" wing back as Farke eyes reunion

But it isn’t just a new goalkeeper and striker that the Whites are looking at, as according to LeedsUnitedNews, Leeds are taking a look at Bali Mumba of Plymouth Argyle and had scouts in attendance to watch him against Brentford on Saturday.

The 23-year-old full back, who can also play further up as a winger, first joined the Pilgrims on loan in the 2022/23 season from Norwich City. After scoring six goals and registering seven assists as Plymouth won promotion to the Championship, they secured the permanent transfer of Mumba.

Mumba has been an important player for Plymouth in the Championship, scoring three goals last season as they beat the drop. He has continued to impress this season, so much so that Leeds had scouts watching his performance in Plymouth’s shock 1-0 win over Brentford in the FA Cup, as they look at options to improve their defence.

Bali Mumba's Championship record Apps 83 Goals 3 Assists 4

The Whites are keeping a close eye on Mumba and are considering making a move for him in what remains of this transfer window, but it is unclear how much he could cost, as he is under contract until 2027. Farke is fully aware of what Mumba can bring, as he had the player at Norwich City, and he was the one who gave him his Premier League and Carabao Cup debut, labelling the defender “pacey” back in 2021.

Farke said: “Actually, I was quite pleased because we wanted to use a bit more of a pacy full-back on our side, and that is why we gave Bali (Mumba) his debut.”