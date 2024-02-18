With things on the pitch at an all-time high at Leeds United, the 49ers Group have started planning for new deals for some of their star players.

Leeds United in flying form under Farke

Life in the Championship was never going to be easy for Leeds United. However, they have now put a shaky start behind them and look set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. A resounding 4-0 win over Swansea City in midweek put The Whites back in the automatic promotion places before a 2-0 victory this weekend gave them a two-point cushion over the chasing pack.

Daniel Farke's men have racked up eight consecutive wins, keeping a clean sheet in all but one of these fixtures and looking like the most resolute side in the division. Leeds' surge up the table has been fueled by success on the goal scoring front too however, netting almost twice per game this season.

Related This Leeds academy "goal machine" could be Bamford's successor Daniel Farke will have to work his magic on the talented young centre-forward.

Crysencio Summerville's fifteen goals this season is the fourth highest in the division, whilst Joel Piroe, Dan James and Georginio Rutter have also chipped in to help the scoring tally.

It is these superb individual seasons that have left owners, the 49ers Group, ready to spend big on new deals for some of their top talents.

49ers readying big-money deals for their stars

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke on Saturday, the 49ers are prepared to open the chequebook and offer fresh contracts to a number of important players. O'Rourke states that the Leeds board will open negotiations with "several key men" naming Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James who are all out of contract in June 2026.

The inclusion of Summerville will be a cause for celebration for Leeds fans, with the winger linked to a host of clubs in January and Premier League clubs likely to come sniffing again in the summer. A topflight talent who has made the Championship his playground, there is no wonder why Summerville is on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs.

Summerville Championship Stats 2023/24 Total Championship Rank Goals 18 5th Assists 8 8th Shots on target 34 4th Successful take-ons 69 4th Progressive carries 138 5th

The 49ers are also looking to work out a deal to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent deal. The Welshman joined on loan from Spurs this summer and his parent club are looking for between £10million and £15million to make his stay in West Yorkshire indefinite. Turning out thirty times this season, it is an obvious move to try and strike a deal to keep the defender at Elland Road.

Also on the negotiating table will be a fresh deal for manager Daniel Farke. The German has been instrumental in changing Leeds' fortunes this season and making them firm favourites for promotion. The 47-year-old's tenure at Elland Road has seen him boast a win percentage of 63% and pick up an impressive two points per game. Regardless of which league they play their football in next season, Leeds are ensuring that some of their most important assets are a part of it.