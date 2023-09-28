Leeds United are in fine fettle on the pitch, but BBC pundit Alan Hutton has been left disappointed by the injury news surrounding one of the club's star men.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton has praised young Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell for his attitude toward proceedings at Elland Road despite first-team minutes being hard to come by for the 21-year-old this term.

Hutton stated: "It’s always hard to break into the first team as a young player. But if you’ve got the right personality and a bit about you, and the other boys take to you – it always helps. They want to keep you involved and part of the group. I think that’s always a good thing, and it helps you settle in.

"His time will obviously come at Leeds, it will happen, but it’s good to see that he’s got the right attitude even though he’s not playing at the moment. It can be very difficult, so to hear that from the manager is quite refreshing and good for the player."

Presenter Joe Wainman meanwhile has indicated to GIVEMESPORT that there may be no way back for Leeds United trio Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison at Elland Road due to the fact they sought moves away from the Yorkshire giants during the summer transfer window.

Southampton await Leeds this weekend at St Mary's Stadium and Whites' boss Daniel Farke will be keen to build on a solid start to life back in the Sky Bet Championship, which has yielded a six-match unbeaten streak and four consecutive clean sheets.

Nevertheless, the German coach will have to do without the services of talented attacker Wilfried Gnonto, who is scheduled to be out until after the next international break and will require minor surgery on an ankle issue, as per Leeds Live.

What has Alan Hutton said about Wilfried Gnonto?

In conversation with Football Insider, former Scotland international Hutton, who is also a pundit for the BBC, thinks that Gnonto is one of Leeds United's 'star' players and believes his injury is a 'real shame' and is 'not ideal' for Whites manager Farke to contend with as he chases promotion.

Hutton said: "Sometimes it can be tough when you’ve had a tough pre-season and you’ve been on international duty. He’s not really had a break and the Championship is a really hard league. But Gnonto is now one of the star players at Leeds, who are doing alright. “I thought he would’ve got a move away, but it didn’t happen. It’s a real shame for him. No time is a good time to get injuries, but this is really not ideal when Leeds need him to help chase Leicester down at the top of the table."

Verbania-born Gnonto has managed to make six appearances in all competitions for Leeds United this term, registering a solitary goal against Ipswich Town, as per Transfermarkt.

As always, the former FC Zurich man has been a tricky presence in the final third for opposition backlines to contain, averaging around 1.8 shots and 2.6 completed dribbles per fixture in the Sky Bet Championship, as per WhoScored.

Leeds boss Farke will be desperate for the youngster to re-enter the fold before too long as the Whites aim to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.