Leeds United have been mentioned in connection with an in-demand figure in recent weeks and reporter Ben Jacobs has given the latest on developments at Elland Road.

Leeds United under Farke

On Friday evening, Daniel Farke enjoyed perhaps his finest hour yet since taking over at the club in the summer, as a solitary goal from Georginio Rutter gave the Whites a priceless 1-0 victory away to Leicester City in the Championship. Farke praised match-winner Rutter’s development over the last few months, stating in his post-match press conference:

“I am delighted for him because he is working so hard for us. He’s great in his linking of the play and creating moments for teammates, with assists and the only thing we spoke about that he can improve is his goal tally. He scores today and this right now is also like a typical striker's goal to be there for the rebound; I am pretty delighted for him.

“It’s crucial to be there with a decisive goal, sometimes it is easy to score the 6-1 or 7-1, but to be there with the 1-0 is decisive goal and a sign of quality. Yes, I am delighted for him and he’s definitely on the right path.”

Leeds United now occupy third position in the league standings, having taken 28 points from their opening 15 fixtures. Nevertheless, they trail Ipswich Town by a sizeable margin of seven points, with the Tractor Boys also enjoying the advantage of having a game in hand over their promotion rivals. With things going from strength to strength on the field, though, journalist Jacobs has now given a fresh update on a potential development away from on-pitch matters at Elland Road.

Leeds United's Championship form Opponent Venue Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United King Power Stadium Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town Elland Road Stoke City 1-0 Leeds United bet365 Stadium Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Carrow Road Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Elland Road

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is in the process of running down his time at Carrow Road and has been reported as a target for Leeds United and Scottish outfit Rangers in recent weeks as they both eye further recruitment expertise. Nevertheless, reporter Jacobs has now indicated that the soon-to-be-available Webber could take some time out of football once he serves his notice period at Norwich City before being replaced by Ben Knapper on November 27th.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs explained: “There's nothing imminent at the moment with Stuart Webber. He's going to be in demand and he is a free agent, or very soon anyway, in the next fortnight. I believe he handed in his notice in June.

“He had the option to stay on for the year, but has chosen to go now. And from what I understand, Webber wants to take some personal time. He is looking, believe it or not, to climb a bunch of different mountains. I know the Norwich fans were not happy when he announced earlier that and it got aborted in the end this plan, but he wanted to go and climb Everest, for example.

“So, Webber is looking for some time off in the same way that Michael Edwards wanted some time off. Which is why I don't think that there's necessarily anything imminent. As you say, he's worked with Daniel Farke before, so the links are inevitable. But there's nothing sort of firmed up between Leeds and Webber.”

Leeds United, under new owners the 49ers Enterprises, are seemingly still looking for off-field additions at Elland Road, so it will be intriguing to see if Webber eventually ends up in the frame.