Leeds United could be set for some mass changes to their playing squad in the near future, and Daniel Farke will have the final say over the future of three members of his side at Elland Road.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Frank McAvennie has indicated that Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev could have a conversation with Whites boss Farke if his game time doesn't improve at Elland Road.

McAvennie stated: "The first thing you do is you go and speak to the manager and ask what you have to do to get in the team. The first thing you do is you go and speak to the manager and ask what you have to do to get in the team. The manager will tell you if you have to get fitter or whatever else. If he tells you you are not going to be part of the team, then at least you know."

The 23-year-old has barely featured for Leeds United since joining from Werder Bremen in the summer, making just three appearances in the Sky Bet Championship over the course of his time in Yorkshire (Gruev statistics - Transfermarkt)

During the last transfer window, Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean was said to be a Leeds United transfer target and he has recently spoken out on the Whites' interest in him in an interview with Pink Un.

The Scotland international spoke about the Leeds United links and some of his ambitions at Norwich City in addition, stating: "I can see the plan the club has to try and take us to the next level. That’s something I want to be part of. Everyone wants to be in the Premier League and I’ll have that opportunity while I’m at Norwich."

He then added: "That (Leeds interest) was put to bed pretty quickly. It happens a lot, but Norwich showed commitment to me and vice versa. There are a lot of big clubs in the Championship, but I’m confident in the squad we have."

Leeds actually face Norwich this weekend as they return to action in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Sky Bet Championship Norwich City Carrow Road Sky Bet Championship Stoke City bet365 Stadium Sky Bet Championship Huddersfield Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Leicester City King Power Stadium Sky Bet Championship Plymouth Argyle Elland Road

According to a Leeds United transfer update from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Whites boss Farke will be given the final call on trio Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas, with all three players now 'on the way' to becoming free agents in the summer of 2024.

The report states that the long-serving three are important in the dressing room at Elland Road; however, there is an acknowledgement that times have moved on from the period when all were guaranteed starters at the club, and all of their contracts expire next summer.

Having nous and experience can be an important commodity in any side, especially when chasing promotion or looking to stay up, given that Cooper, Ayling and Dallas were all present at Leeds during Marcelo Bielsa's revolution.

Nevertheless, they can't stick around forever and it looks as if the wheels may already be in motion with regard to their potential exit from the club in the not-too-distant future.