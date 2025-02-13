Leeds United are in transfer talks to sell a “League One” player to a European club for £5 million, according to a recent report.

On Tuesday night, Daniel Farke’s men put in a very impressive display as they beat Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road to continue their lead over Sheffield United and Burnley. The win kept Leeds five points clear of the Clarets in third place but Farke is keen for his side to guard against complacency.

"It is so far so good. After 32 game days, to be there with 59 points is outstanding, but judgement is in May when we have played 46 games.

"We know we have a good momentum and are in great shape, but we have to use and ride this moment and keep going. For that, we want to keep this momentum, stay awake, and stay on it. We have to stay focused and professional,” Farke told BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Watford.

Away from matters on the pitch, Leeds are already putting plans in place for the summer, as a report has stated that internal talks have been held over the possibility of signing James McAtee from Manchester City. The Whites could look to make a move in the summer, but only if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds in transfer talks to sell "League One" player for just £5m

But it is not just arrivals that Leeds are discussing, as according to Bild, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the sale of Rasmus Kristensen.

The 27-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan from Leeds during the summer transfer window. As well as the loan, there was a €15 million buy option included in the deal. Kristensen has been an important player for Frankfurt, so they are keen to sign him on a permanent basis, but they are now looking to pay under €10 million.

In fact, they want to pay around €6 million (£5 million) and are in negotiations with Leeds over completing the transfer.

Kristensen has played 18 times for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, starting all but one of those, and in that time has scored one goal and recorded two assists. This is the defender's second loan spell away from Elland Road, as he spent last season on loan at Italian side AS Roma.

Rasmus Kristensen's Eintracht Frankfurt stats Apps 27 Goals 2 Assists 3

Kristensen has played just 30 times for the Whites, and they all came in the 2022/23 campaign, where Leeds were relegated to the Championship. His time at Elland Road has been very disappointing, with Leeds content creator Conor McGilligan labelling him as a “League One” standard player.

Therefore, Leeds will probably be happy to see Kristensen leave on a permanent basis, even for a lower fee than they originally agreed.