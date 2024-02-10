Heading into Saturday's games, Leeds United found themselves in third place in the Championship and just a point off the automatic promotion places, albeit having played a game more than Southampton in second and Ipswich directly below.

Crucially, the Whites were able to open up a huge 16-point cushion to seventh prior to the visit of Rotherham United, which means they're all but set for a play-off spot at the very least, barring a spectacular collapse in the run-in.

Daniel Farke's side are currently enjoying a five-game winning run - the longest in the division - picking up at least five more points than anybody else in the same period. It's a streak that's truly been built on a rock-solid defensive record, with Leeds conceding just one goal across all of those matches.

Key to those efforts has been on-loan Spurs centre-back Joe Rodon, who's become a permanent target for the Whites. It was reported last month that they have begun working on a deal to sign him long-term and wanted an agreement in place as soon as possible to avoid his price skyrocketing, amid suggestions that Spurs could demand £20m if he continues to excel.

Leeds know what's required to sign Rodon

Football Insider has now shared a fresh Joe Rodon to Leeds update, and it makes for slightly worrying reading. A deal is apparently "unlikely" unless Leeds get promoted this season, and they know better than most just how unpredictable the play-offs can be.

Because there's no option to buy in his loan agreement, Leeds will have to open fresh negotiations with Spurs, but Rodon is expected to attract "lots of interest" after his performances in the second tier. Premier League clubs could be among the suitors, and that's partly why promotion may be a "deciding factor".

Rodon is the second-most impactful player in the league

The Welshman's value is abundantly clear at this point. He's started 26 of the 27 league games for which he's been available, and he ranks fifth in the squad for minutes played (2,282).

Rodon's stats show he's been doing it all at the back, ranking inside the league's top 10 for clearances (122) and pass completion (90.8%), as well as boasting the third-best challenge success rate (78.9%). Leeds 'beat' their opponent's xG by an average margin of 1.12 per 90 minutes with Rodon on the pitch, which technically makes him the second-most impactful player in the division.

Rodon was voted as Leeds' player of the month for December ahead of Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Pascal Struijk, so he's clearly one of the fan favourites at Elland Road. The Leeds faithful will surely be desperate to see him donning their white shirt for years to come.