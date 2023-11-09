Leeds United are now open to selling a "special" player in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Players to leave Leeds in 2023

It has been an eventful 2023 for the Whites, who began the year with Jesse Marsch in charge at Elland Road. The American was sacked, with Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all leading the club before they were relegated from the Premier League.

Now under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds let go a number of players during the summer window, plenty of which were on loan due to relegation release clauses.

Players to Leeds leave Loan or permanent? Tyler Adams Permanent Robin Koch Loan Max Wober Loan Rodrigo Permanent Brenden Aaronson Loan Jack Harrison Loan Tyler Adams Permanent Luis Sinisterra Loan Rasmus Kristensen Loan Marc Roca Loan Cody Drameh Loan Sam Greenwood Loan Diego Llorente Loan Adam Forshaw Permanent Joel Robles Permanent

Since then, Daniel Farke was brought in as manager, and Leeds appear to be putting solid foundations in place, with the Whites currently third in the Championship.

One player who has been involved in some Elland Road drama during the current campaign, though, is Wilfried Gnonto. The Italy international went on strike earlier in the season as he looked to force through a transfer away from the club, but as we know, Leeds stood firm and the forward remained in Yorkshire.

There have been recent reports that Gnonto is unhappy at Leeds ahead of the New Year, although the player himself recently reacted to those reports on social media.

Leeds open to selling Wilfried Gnonto

Now, a new development has emerged, with Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claiming Leeds, and by extension the 49ers, would allow Gnonto to leave if they receive the right offer. Gnonto’s valuation is thought to be ‘lofty’, although O’Rourke doesn’t specify a fee, with the 20-year-old looking to make the Italy squad for next year’s European Championships.

Skubala hailed Gnonto as a “special” player earlier in the year, however, Farke publicly said that Gnonto won’t be getting a third chance after going on strike.

“If Willy has learned his lesson, he has apologised, he has spoken about that he made a mistake, then I'm always open also to give such a young lad a second chance.

“That doesn't mean right now we just cater for Gnonto or we have to be grateful that he's back now, it's the other way around. We give him a second chance and he also 100% knows there is no third chance.

“You get a second chance but there is no third chance and right now it's up to him to impress with unbelievable hard work and he has to work even harder in training and in the games to win all the love and also all the trust and support back, the ball is in his court right now.”

Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see how Gnonto and his representatives view the upcoming winter window, especially as the forward has only started seven games in all competitions due to injury and Farke preferring Dan James and Crysencio Summerville. (Wilfried Gnonto stats - Transfermarkt)