Leeds United could suffer another blow regarding one of their star men's injury situation following their disappointing defeat to Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Daniel Farke cut a frustrated figure on the South Coast against Southampton as his side lost out by a score of 3-1, with a double from Adam Armstrong and an effort from Will Smallbone rendering Pascal Struijk's reply nothing more than a consolation.

The Whites' six-match unbeaten streak is now at an end in the Championship and Farke lamented their defensive work in his post-match press conference, stating via BBC Sport:

"Southampton were more effective in this game. We have won more or less every statistic but all that matters is that they have won 3-1. What was decisive was that our defensive behaviour was not spot on, like it was in the last games, when we had four clean sheets in a row. We need to be more aware, more awake, sharper in decisive moments. Tiny little moments can make a big difference. The first goal would have been ruled out for offside by VAR but there is no VAR in the Championship so you have to drop a little bit quicker to defend the run of Armstrong."

Former Whites icon Jermaine Beckford explained his reasoning as to why he believes Southampton got the better of their divisional rivals, stating on Sky Sports via The Yorkshire Evening Post:

"It was very frustrating, they just didn't seem to get in the groove of things at all. They were second to most balls, especially in that first half. Southampton were fantastic, they moved the ball really well, they didn't keep the ball at the back as I expected them to do, they changed their game-plan very, very quickly and very cleverly. It was an uncharacteristic performance from Leeds United and one that I don't expect to see again any time soon."

In other news, Leeds summer transfer target Matt O'Riley has signed a new deal at Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic, ending speculation linking the Denmark Under-21 international with a move to Elland Road, as per Leeds Live.

Looking ahead, the Whites will take on Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Wednesday, who have taken just eight points from their opening nine fixtures in the league and sit in 22nd position.

When will Wilfried Gnonto return from injury?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto could be out until November or even early December after having surgery on his ankle.

Timeline wise, a figure of around eight weeks has been detailed as a potential worst-case scenario for Gnonto amid indications that Leeds are keen to offer the Italy international a new contract at Elland Road to prevent speculation over his future at the club.

Gnonto, who was labelled "special" by Leeds coach Michael Skubala back in February, has made six appearances this term for his current employers across all competitions, registering one goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt. Nevertheless, Farke will have to do without the ex-Zurich star for a while longer as he looks to motivate his side for a busy upcoming fixture schedule.