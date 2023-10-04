Leeds United are expected to have another key player available to them once again after the international break alongside Djed Spence, following a fresh update.

Which Leeds players are currently injured?

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke still has Stuart Dallas on the sidelines with his long-term injury, as well as Junior Firpo and Spence ,who also missed the 3-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on Saturday, with the three players remaining out of action as it stands.

The Whites are next set to host Queens Park Rangers in the second tier at home this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm UK time, and whilst a return will come too soon for one other injured star in particular, there has been some encouraging news delivered.

During the 0-0 draw against Hull in September, Wilfried Gnonto was forced off the pitch following a collision and he’s since undergone surgery on his ankle problem, causing initial fears that the left-winger could be out for a significant amount of time.

According to Football Insider, Italy’s international was facing a maximum two months away from the grass following his procedure, but luckily for supporters, the manager has now shared a promising update on the fitness of the 19-year-old.

How long is Wilfried Gnonto out for?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Farke confirmed that Gnonto is expected to stage his comeback after the upcoming international break, alongside Spence, whilst also delivering updates on the duo of Firpo and Dallas.

As quoted by The Athletic's Phil Hay on X, he said: "Farke on injuries: Gnonto and Spence "everything is on track." Due back on the other side of the international break. Firpo due back in training after the break too.

"Dallas has gone back to some individual training but due to join in full training again shortly. Dallas had a very minor setback in training but should resume full training in the next few days, Farke says."

How many goals has Wilfried Gnonto scored?

Since arriving at Leeds from FC Zurich last summer, Gnonto has racked up nine contributions (five goals and four assists) in 34 senior appearances which shows the positive impact he makes in the final third, therefore, it’s a huge boost for Farke that he’ll soon be ready to return to the competitive action in Yorkshire.

The Verbania native was also averaging 2.6 dribbles per game prior to his absence, alongside having recorded ten crosses so far this season which is the fourth-highest total throughout the squad, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to use his pace, take on his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Gnonto, who has been labelled a “diamond” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions over the attack since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, so the £20k-per-week earner really is a joy to watch in LS11.