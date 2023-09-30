Leeds United aren't without their fair share of injury problems at the moment, and a doctor has now provided a key update regarding the return date of one Whites hero.

Who is injured for Leeds currently?

Daniel Farke's side are back in Championship action this weekend, making the trip to Southampton in what feels like an interesting match-up in the promotion battle.

Leeds have got off to a solid but unspectacular start this season, sitting sixth in the table after eight matches but really catching some fine form recently as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

While the Whites look nicely set for a strong promotion push, they do have injury problems to contend with at the moment that they could clearly do without. Wilfried Gnonto is absent, having ended stayed put beyond the summer transfer window, while Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence are all on the treatment table, with Bamford close to a return.

A key update has now emerged regarding another of the Leeds players who are currently unavailable, as they look to get him back in action as soon as possible.

Which Leeds player is out until December?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Dr Rajpal Brar claimed that Leeds forward Gnonto is likely to return from his current injury setback in early December:

"If the surgery is for his fibula which is the lower outer leg bone, the most commonly injured bone along with lateral ankle ligaments, then he’s looking at six to eight weeks.

"That would align with reports he’s out until the November international break. There’s also a possibility that given his lay-off he makes his first-team return in early December."

Not having Gnonto available until nearly Christmas is clearly a setback for Leeds, considering what an influential he has been since arriving last summer. The Italian has impressed with his pace and trickery wide, scoring twice and registering four assists in the Premier League last season. He has found the net once in five Championship appearances this season, too, but fitness issues have clearly held him back.

Leeds did so well to retain Gnonto's services beyond the summer window, considering he didn't exactly seem keen on the idea of playing second-tier football, but they have kept him for now and he could be such a vital player upon his return.

This is someone who has been hailed by media and fans alike, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville saying of him:

"(On) that far side Gnonto looks absolutely fantastic. Watching him here live for the first time, knowing what a good left winger looks like, he knows the position, the movement to get on the ball, the body shape to receive the ball, it’s absolutely fantastic, and he’s tenacious as well. That’s what you want in your players."

Fortunately, Leeds are in a position where they still have plenty of attacking quality even in the absence of Gnonto, especially following the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City, but there is no question that his influence could make a world of difference when he is back in the side.