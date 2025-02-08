After failing to welcome a single senior reinforcement in the January transfer window, Leeds United have now already reportedly opened talks to sign a summer addition in central midfield.

Leeds transfer news

Clear at the top of the Championship, Leeds' lack of January business would have split opinion at Elland Road. Whilst some may have been happy with Daniel Farke's squad, given where they find themselves, others may have preferred that they don't leave things down to any chance and instead solidify their title push through fresh faces.

Ultimately, however, not a single addition arrived and the focus will now shift back towards sealing promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Farke.

It could be argued that the Yorkshire club are even now at a stage in which they should be considering fresh faces for the Premier League. Planning ahead, the Whites must ensure that, if they do go up, they have a squad capable of maintaining their Premier League status.

It's something that several sides have failed to ensure in the last two seasons, with Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all on course for an instant return to the Championship this season.

Those at Elland Road, meanwhile, perhaps attempting to learn from others, have already set their sights on one signing. According to Football Insider, Leeds have already opened talks to sign Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar this summer.

The club captain at 24 years old, Spertsyan could yet find himself on his way to the Premier League in the near future should Leeds earn promotion and come calling for the attacking midfielder.

It would certainly be a step up but one that the Armenia international seems capable of making, having scored six goals and assisted another three in all competitions so far this season.

"Intelligent" Spertsyan could provide instant boost

Whilst he is not Premier League proven, the numbers suggest that Spertsyan is worth taking a gamble on at the right price this summer - particularly if Leeds add experience around the attacking midfielder.

Recently speaking about the prospect of the 24-year-old making his way to Elland Road, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson was full of praise - telling Football Insider: “24-year-old Armenian international, played most of his career from all of it in Russia, at Krasnodar.

“[He’s] played over 100 games for Krasnodar. I was looking at him I’ve seen a couple of clips of him. He’s versatile, attacking midfielder, can play anywhere, left, right or in the number 10 role.

“He’s a talented player, there’s a lot of clubs that have looked at him and when you do watch his clips and you see how he plays, he’s a very creative, intelligent player going forward."

Before Leeds can even think about how Spertsyan would perform in England's top flight, they have plenty of work to do of course. It must be said, however, that their push for promotion has looked strong and they should be firm favourites to seal a place in the Premier League come the end of the season.