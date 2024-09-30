Setting their sights on the future, Leeds United are reportedly battling against Premier League clubs to sign a future star for Daniel Farke and his Championship side in 2025.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites had a mixed summer transfer window, with Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray all completing moves away - three of which came courtesy of the Premier League. In place of those stars, those in West Yorkshire welcomed the likes of Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Jayden Bogle, who scored in a 3-0 victory over Coventry City this weekend.

Bogle's goal helped Leeds on their way to a convincing victory in pursuit of Championship promotion. As things stand, Farke's side sit just two points adrift of leaders West Bromwich Albion and are gunning for the automatic promotion spots.

Of course, if those at Elland Road do secure a Premier League return at the second time of asking, the door to more reinforcements - and those of a higher quality - should swing open, which could yet include a future star.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Leeds are now battling Premier League clubs to sign Kofi Shaw from Bristol Rovers, with the 17-year-old midfielder a player in demand ahead of 2025.

Shaw is already making his mark on senior football, making four appearances in all competitions so far this season and notching a goal in the EFL Trophy against Tottenham Hotspur's U21s. One for the future, Shaw could be a wise investment, especially if his recent rise is anything to go by.

The teenager looks set to have the biggest decision of his career so far to make when next summer arrives, with several big clubs reportedly chasing his signature, including Champions League newcomers Aston Villa.

"Fantastic" Shaw is one for the future

Given the opportunities that he's received in League One, it's no surprise that Shaw has caught the attention of Leeds and others, with the Whites looking to land their next Archie Gray. Since Leeds lost the likes of Summerville in the summer, they've needed a long-term replacement for their star man, which may well come in the form of the Rovers winger.

The teenager has earned plenty of deserved praise during his recent rise at his boyhood club, with Bristol Rovers podcaster Joshua Hemmings dubbing Shaw "fantastic" after his first league start for the club.

Before anything, of course, Leeds will have their focus firmly fixated on promotion back to the Premier League. Should they achieve that goal, however, names such as Shaw could begin to enter the transfer radar in West Yorkshire just in time for the summer transfer window.