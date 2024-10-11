Following a recent injury crisis at the heart of Daniel Farke's midfield, Leeds United are now reportedly considering a move to sign a versatile midfielder in what would be a bargain deal.

As if Ethan Ampadu's injury wasn't bad enough, Ilia Gruev's spell on the sidelines has left Farke scrambling for options in the middle of the park, having lost two key men in the Whites' pursuit of Championship promotion. The Yorkshire club confirmed the news that the midfielder required surgery to follow the news that Ampadu will miss as many as 10 weeks through a ligament injury of his own.

Without the heart of their midfield, those at Elland Road have faltered in their last two games, with Illan Meslier at the centre of headlines after he arguably quite literally threw away all three points against early promotion rivals Sunderland last time out.

However, with a long season ahead, the 49ers Enterprises seem to be well aware of their need to strengthen even outside of the transfer window following recent injuries, which could see one veteran midfielder arrive.

According to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, the 49ers are now considering a Leeds move to sign Cheikhou Kouyate, who became a free agent at the end of his Nottingham Forest contract during the summer.

A player who can play defensive midfield, central midfield and centre-back, Kouyate very much still represents a solid option, having only just featured in the Premier League last season. What's more, the fact that the deal would be without the risk of an expensive transfer fee - or one at all, for that matter - means that Leeds would be pursuing a risk-free option.

"Great" Kouyate could be wise move from Leeds

Whilst they could wait things out until the January transfer window, Leeds may yet pull off an intelligent move by welcoming free agent Kouyate to ease their problems caused by injuries to Gruev and Ampadu. A player who has played for West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, among others, throughout his career, the 24-year-old has 32 goals to his name for club and country.

Praised by former boss Steve Cooper, the ex-Nottingham Forest man said via Nottinghamshire Live after Kouyate returned from injury in 2023: “He’s in contention to start. Cheikhou has great experience in the Premier League and he’s a big voice in the dressing room. He’s a fantastic character, a great guy, very happy, but very committed as well. He’s a real man’s man in terms of leadership.”

Given that the midfielder is currently without a club in the latter stages of his career, one last big move would certainly make sense for Kouyate too, who could round off an impressive career with Championship promotion added to his list of achievements should Leeds secure his signature.