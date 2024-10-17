Leeds United had an extremely busy time in this summer's transfer window. In total, the Whites acquired eight new players and either sold or let go of no less than 16.

A number of the club's best performers from last season were among those to leave however, including forwards Georginio Rutter, who joined Brighton for a fee of £40 million, and Crysencio Summerville, who moved to West Ham. Star midfielders Archie Gray and Glen Kamara also left the club.

Thus far, despite losing so many key players, Daniel Farke's side are still flying high in the Sky Bet Championship. They are currently fifth, but have lost just one of their nine games so far this term and are just three points behind league leaders Sunderland.

Former Arsenal star could join as free agent

Despite performing well, the departures, combined with a number of recent injuries, has left Leeds short in a few positions, most notably in central midfield. Captain Ethan Ampadu is out for the rest of the calendar year, while Ilia Gruev has also been ruled out for at least a few months with a serious knee injury he sustained during Leeds' 1-1 draw with Norwich.

To fix the problem, the 49ers Group may now look to the free market. According to The Sun, Leeds are now weighing up a move for former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who has been a free agent since being let go by Spanish side Villarreal, who he joined for £11m back in 2020.

The Sun report that Coquelin, who made 160 appearances for the Gunners between 2008 and 2018 after being picked up by Arsene Wenger's renowned French scout Gilles Grimandi, is open to moving to Elland Road, but faces competition for a deal from a number of other midfield targets who are out of contract.

He has been invited to train at Thorp Arch this week, but there is also an unnamed German midfielder in Yorkshire following the failed move for Cheikhou Kouyaté.

A tough test next against the Blades

Up next for Leeds is Sheffield United, who they welcome to Elland Road on Friday night. The Blades are currently second in the Championship, trailing leaders Sunderland only by goal difference. Speaking ahead of the game in a press conference on Wednesday, Farke addressed how he plans to approach his midfielder dilemma.

"We have to make some late decisions," he explained. "We've trained today with 15 players but a few Under 21 players were involved. Several will just arrive this evening or during the day tomorrow and we have to assess them."

He added: "So far no new injury news, that's definitely good but we have to look at their condition due to the travel and game time. So far it looks like no one has picked up a new injury."

Farke, however, confirmed that wingers Daniel Farke and Manor Solomon are both now fit and back in contention for the match.

"They are back in team training since late last week,” the German said. “They've trained more or less every day this week. Obviously James was out a bit longer so it's a bit easier for Manor, just out for three weeks, but we desperately need them and it's good to have them back."