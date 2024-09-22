Leeds United are believed to be eyeing a "fantastic" manager to replace Daniel Farke in the Elland Road hot seat, should he be relieved of his duties.

Farke under pressure despite Leeds win

It hasn't necessarily been the most convincing start to the season by the Whites, who went into the campaign as one of the favourites to earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

A 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth was a disappointing way to start the campaign and Leeds' performances and results have been unpredictable ever since, with a 1-0 defeat against Burnley at Elland Road last weekend the worst league result so far.

It has led to pressure mounting on Farke's shoulders, with the 47-year-old arguably not getting the most out of a talented squad, even though he was hit by the summer exits of key figures such as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter.

On Saturday, the manager had a positive day at the office, with Leeds winning 2-0 away to Cardiff City. It was a much-needed result for all concerned, not least the manager himself, and three points means the Whites are into sixth in the table and in the playoff positions. Despite this, Farke's job appears to be far from safe though, following a new update.

Leeds eyeing "fantastic" manager to replace Farke

According to a big claim from The Sunday Mirror [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, are eyeing a move to replace Farke with Carlos Corberan, should the former be sacked in the near future. The Whites boss is under "big pressure" to keep his job and the West Brom manager is "highly regarded" at Elland Road.

There are "suggestions" that Corberan has a release clause of £2m at The Hawthorns currently, having guided the Baggies to the top of the Championship table.

Farke is rightly under a huge amount of pressure, with the overall season not good enough so far, even though sixth place is far from a disaster currently. This is a squad more than capable of being in the automatic promotion places at the end of the season, and if the German can't get the best out of it, Corberan stands out as a brilliant option to do just that.

The 41-year-old has impressed so much as West Brom, getting into the playoffs last season and now ensuring they sit top of the pile after six matches, and Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has waxed lyrical over him, calling him a "fantastic figure" with great "attention to detail".

This is a ringing endorsement for Corberan, showing what kind of manager Leeds would be getting, and many fans may arguably love to see him take charge in place of Farke immediately due to his previous ties to Marcelo Bielsa. The next few weeks feel crucial, but it should be stressed that there is no guarantee that Corberan would leave West Brom, appearing happy there currently.