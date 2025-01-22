As they look to push on towards promotion, Leeds United are now reportedly considering a move to sign an attacking boost who's already got nine goals to his name this season.

Leeds transfer news

Whilst they're yet to get their January business underway, Leeds are in no position to panic at the top of the Championship and on course to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Daniel Farke.

That's not to say they haven't been eyeing potential reinforcements, however. Names such as Emmanuel Latte Lath have already threatened to steal the headlines and may continue to do so as the window rolls on.

The Middlesbrough striker has been in top form in the current campaign and would offer Farke an ideal attacking boost to potentially replace Patrick Bamford and compete against Joel Piroe for a place in his strongest side for the remainder of the season.

Recruiting from a Championship rival won't come cheap though and those at Elland Road have seemingly already thought about potential alternative options as a result this month.

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are now eyeing a move to sign Willem Geubbels on loan from Swiss side FC St. Gallen for the remainder of the campaign. In a move that could see them fend off any competition from fellow interested clubs West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, the Whites may welcome a striker who's far from shy in front of goal.

Still just 23 years old, Geubbels is yet to reach the peak of his powers but has already managed nine goals in just 23 games in all competitions for St. Gallen this season. Earning the interest of Leeds and the 49ers as a result this month, the forward could yet complete his return to the spotlight for the first time since leaving AS Monaco in 2023.

"Quick" Geubbels could be Leeds upgrade

Following an impressive breakthrough as a young player Lyon to earn a move to Monaco, Geubbels struggled to find his form and prove his plaudits right. And that looked set to be the same case at St. Gallen before he found his feet in the last two campaigns to such great success. Now, he may well have done enough to fight his way back to the big stage.

Dubbed "quick" and "creative" by The Rangers Journal at the start of last year, the Frenchman would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Bamford, who is yet to score or start in the current Championship campaign.

On loan, the 23-year-old is a player that Leeds could take a gamble on, especially as they push towards promotion and potential title success by the time May arrives.