Leeds United have been one of the busiest looking sides on transfer deadline day but they are set to end proceedings with just the addition of Connor Roberts.

The full-back allegedly underwent a medical with the Elland Road side earlier today but with plenty of other moves collapsing at the 11th hour, could there be one last surprise in the pipeline? Don't go to bed just yet.

Leeds' chase for a centre-back

Earlier in the week Leeds told Liam Cooper that he would be staying in West Yorkshire for the second half of the campaign.

That didn't exactly bode well for another centre-back signing but Daniel Farke and his transfer team have been trying.

Bids were submitted for Ben Godfrey earlier in the window while there was interest today in Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Leicester City's Harry Souttar.

None of those deals were completed but there is one player still available on the market in the final few hours of deadline day. That is Aston Villa's Calum Chambers.

Football Insider reported tonight that Villa have been pushing the player towards the exit door but he has so far rejected three proposals from clubs to exit the Midlands.

It's not stated who those clubs are but it is revealed that they are all teams in the second tier. Leeds are not explicitly mentioned as suitors but with the club clearly wanting a central defender this month, they have been presented with a late opportunity here if Chambers wants the move.

Why Calum Chambers would be a good signing

Now, we know what you're thinking. This is hardly the most awe-inspiring of late transfers to try and conclude.

Chambers has barely kicked a ball all season, failing to feature for a single minute in the Premier League for Unai Emery's high-flying side. In fact, he has only been seen on the field of play for 178 minutes in 2023/24.

As a result, the next club that signs him could well end up with a rather rusty defender. That being said, the former Arsenal man wouldn't be a poor acquisition.

First and foremost, the 6-foot talent is a particularly versatile individual. Indeed, throughout his career to date the 29-year-old has featured as a central defender, as well as playing at right full-back, right wing-back, defensive midfield and central midfield.

For Farke, who is aiming to cover multiple bases in Leeds' pursuit of promotion, this could well be invaluable.

He already has the likes of Archie Gray at his disposal, another star who can feature out wide and through the middle, while you only need to look at the success of a certain Stuart Dallas to understand how well a Swiss army knife-type player fares at Elland Road.

But, what other qualities could Chambers add to Leeds' ranks? Well, when he was featuring on a more regular basis in the 2020/21 season, he ranked inside the best 1% of Premier League full-backs for through balls played per 90 minutes. The Englishman also sat in the top 23% for crosses played and the best 14% for carries. Now, Roberts may well have been signed to play at right full-back but Chambers can evidently do a job there too.

He's also a natural when the ball is off the ground, notably ranking in the top 8% for aerials won during that term.

This isn't a move to set pulses racing but it could be a nice way to end the window if Leeds fancy making a late swoop.