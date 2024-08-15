Still on the hunt for their first win of the season following an opening-day draw against Portsmouth and a disappointing 3-0 defeat to exit the Carabao Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough, Leeds United now reportedly hold concrete interest in a player who may help change their fortunes.

Leeds transfer news

It's far from been the start that Daniel Farke would have hoped for, with his side looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking and this time without both Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

Since losing the former to West Ham United, those at Elland Road have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, with both Jonathan Rowe and Million Manhoef mentioned, and that chase is likely to heat up even more after the news that Brighton are closing in on the signature of Georginio Rutter, although the Whites are doing everything they can to pen him down to a new contract instead.

Rowe, of course, recently pulled himself out of the Norwich City squad in their opening-day loss against Oxford United, as he looks to force his way out of Carrow Road before the end of the month. Manhoef, meanwhile, represents a solid alternative option for Leeds. The Stoke City star showed glimpses of his quality after arriving in the Championship in the winter transfer window and has plenty more to come.

That said, it may be neither of those wingers who arrive at Elland Road this month. According to Charlie Gordon of The Express, Leeds now hold a concrete interest in signing Manuel Benson from Burnley, alongside Norwich and Sunderland. The Burnley winger was an unused substitute in Scott Parker's first Championship game in charge of the Clarets - a 4-1 win over Luton Town - and wants to be starting games this season.

Now 27 years old, Benson can't afford to be wasting what is meant to be his prime sitting on the bench and with Leeds in need of a Summerville replacement - and possibly a Rutter one as well - he could emerge as an ideal option.

"Fantastic" Benson can fire Leeds to promotion

Whilst last season was one to forget in the Premier League, Benson knows all about what it takes to fire a side to promotion in the Championship. He was one of Vincent Kompany's stand-out stars when his Burnley side were promoted in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further three. Now, as he struggles for minutes under Parker, a place in Farke's Leeds side could see him rediscover that impressive form.

It was in his last Championship spell that the winger earned the deserved praise of Kompany, who said via the Burnley Express: “What he’s done for us is fantastic and from our side, that’s all we want. He’s doing well and we’re pushing him to keep doing well and I'm very happy to have him with us.”

With plenty of interest in his signature, however, Leeds may need to act fast if they want to win the race and welcome Benson before the end of the month.