Leeds United are believed to be in talks with one club over the exit of an Elland Road youngster who has the same agent as Ao Tanaka.

Leeds move on youngsters in January window

The Whites remain without a new addition for Daniel Farke with just days remaining of the January transfer window. Ahead of Saturday’s Championship encounter with Cardiff City at Elland Road, Farke was quizzed on the speculation surrounding any new arrivals.

“The news is that I have to survive one more press conference”, Farke said on Leeds’ transfer plans.

“I spoke quite open with the whole situation - I'm not a big friend of the January window. Options are limited or overpriced. You always need to do something if you have injuries. If you are top of the league and have a really good season.

“To improve a team playing such a good season, bringing someone in could be risky. We will stay awake for the last hour of the window. We will do something if all boxes are ticked. This group is top of the league after 29 games. We need players who have the right quality, character and is affordable. If not, then we stick with what we've got.”

The club have moved on a number of fringe youngsters, though, with Joe Gelhardt joining Hull City on loan and Charlie Crew signing for Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

A deal has also been agreed for Sonny Perkins to make his move to Leyton Orient permanent, and it looks as if another youngster could be on the way out before the deadline as Leeds work on a move to sign a new forward.

Leeds in talks over exit for Jeremiah Mullen

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are in talks with Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic over a move to sign defender Jeremiah Mullen.

The 20-year-old moved to Yorkshire back in 2020 from Liverpool and has been a part of Leeds’ academy set-up ever since, however, he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Leeds senior players out of contract in 2025 Junior Firpo Sam Byram Josuha Guilavougi Leeds U21s out of contract in 2025 Rory Mahady Harry Christy Jeremiah Mullen Kris Moore Joe Richards Cian Coleman Daniel Toulson Joe Snowdon Max McFadden Marley Wilson Amari Miller

A deal is yet to be agreed with Dunfermline for the Scotland U21 international, who actually featured in Farke’s first pre-season as Leeds boss in a friendly with Manchester United.

He has featured on 10 occasions for Leeds in Premier League 2 this season, scoring in a 3-0 win at Tottenham back in September.

Mullen, who shares the same CAA Base agency as Tanaka, had a brief spell on loan in Scotland with Inverness, and a move to Dunfermline, currently in the Scottish Championship, could now be on the cards, making this one to watch in the final days of the window.