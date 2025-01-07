Leeds United are now in negotiations over a move for a highly-rated goalkeeper to replace Illan Meslier, according to a report.

Illan Meslier set to be replaced

It is difficult not to feel some sympathy for Meslier, who was left in tears after making a mistake which cost Leeds all three points away at Sunderland earlier this season, but his mistakes are starting to hold his side back in their push for promotion.

There was visible frustration from the goalkeeper's teammates after yet another horror show in the 3-3 draw against Hull City last time out, and manager Daniel Farke has now started to look at potential replacements.

According to a report from Spain, Leeds have identified a goalkeeper as a necessary signing as they look to secure promotion from the Championship, and River Plate's Conan Ledesma could be on his way to Elland Road.

The report states that negotiations are "not yet closed", the phrasing of which suggests the Whites have discussed the terms of a deal but been unable to reach an agreement thus far, with rumours of a possible offer being made now intensifying.

The 31-year-old's proven track record make him an ideal target for Leeds, and there are signs he could look to leave River Plate in the near future, given that he has failed to displace Franco Armani in the starting XI.

The former Cadiz man has barely had any opportunities in the first team, meaning he is now considering his options.

Why Leeds need a new goalkeeper

Meslier's mistakes leading directly to goals have cost the Whites seven points already this season, and that's only the ones officially counted as an error in the stats sheet. This could prove to be crucial in the battle for automatic promotion, even though they remain top of the table for the time being.

As such, Farke must replace the Frenchman this month, and there are signs that Ledesma could be a fantastic replacement, given how highly he was spoken of during his time with Cadiz in La Liga.

The Argentine was a key player for Cadiz in La Liga before making the move back to his home country, proving his worth by making some fantastic saves during the 2022-23 campaign.

Although Leeds remain in a good position to return to the Premier League at the moment, Meslier's confidence must be diminished given how many mistakes he has made, and signing the more experienced Ledesma is likely to give Farke's side a better chance of winning promotion.