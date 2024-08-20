Leeds United are set to be busy in the final days of the transfer window, and are now in talks over a move for an exciting new winger for Daniel Farke.

Farke wants four more faces

After two games of a Championship season in which Leeds were favourites to secure promotion, they sit in sixteenth place without a win, having followed their 3-3 opening-day draw with Portsmouth up with a 0-0 affair against West Bromwich Albion.

Between those ties, Farke's side were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the first round after being thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough at Elland Road as their season threatens to die out before it has even truly started.

To make matters worse, they have sold Georginio Rutter to Brighton in a deal worth £40m, with the Frenchman signing a five-year deal with the Seagulls after his release clause was met.

Though it takes Leeds' sales well over £100m this summer, it leaves them with a much weaker squad than they had last season as departures continue to tot up, with 12 having already said their goodbyes this summer.

Leeds United permanent departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Archie Gray Tottenham Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Glen Kamara Rennes Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Cody Drameh Hull City Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Ian Poveda Sunderland Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Georginio Rutter Brighton

Speaking after their most recent game, Farke revealed that he felt he needed at least four new faces in the final 11 days of the transfer window: "We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. [I] Cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see."

Now, they are in talks to sign one of those forwards.

Leeds in permanent talks over "electric" forward

That comes as journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Farke's side are locked in talks over a permanent move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature for the Clarets this season and managed just eight Premier League appearances last season under Vincent Kompany, starting only one game as his side were relegated.

He impressed in the Championship in 2022/23 though, with one performance against Middlesbrough leading to EFL pundit Sam Parkin to dub him "electric".

“He was electric. Six attempts, Benson was far and away the most by any player,” he told ITV4's highlights show.

Despite still having three years left to run on his £25,000-a-week deal at Turf Moor, the report claims that the forward is "about to leave Burnley" and that "talks on a permanent move are currently taking place" with Leeds named as the prominent club at present.

There is also thought to be interest from Sunderland and Norwich City, while it is added that "personal terms won't be a problem", suggesting that the forward is keen to move on from the Clarets in the final stages of the transfer window.

Having possibly missed out on Jonathan Rowe, could Benson be the man to fire Leeds back to the Premier League?