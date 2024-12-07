Looking to add further depth within their backline in pursuit of Championship promotion, Leeds United are now reportedly interested in signing a right-back in the January transfer window who has been deemed "complete".

Leeds transfer news

The January transfer window can quickly make or break a season for any club, whether they are battling to survive or vying for promotion and league titles. For Leeds, their first priority must always be to keep hold of key players, especially after already losing Cysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray during the summer.

If they manage to fend off any interest, meanwhile, then the Yorkshire club could turn their attention towards January arrives despite Daniel Farke's recent verdict. The Leeds boss downplayed the potential for fresh faces, telling reporters as relayed by Leeds Live: "I spoke about our summer business and this was a point I made, but now we go on with it and I don't want to judge it at the start of December.

"After these eight games we will draw a line under it. Are there new injuries? I am happy with our squad and with key players coming back. Ampadu back in training now, but Gruev looking good, still long term. We don't take a decision too early."

Whilst Farke has remained coy, recent reports suggest that those at Elland Road could yet welcome at least one reinforcement in January. According to Soccer Laduma via Leeds United News, the 49ers and Leeds are now interested in signing Khuliso Mudau from Sundowns when the January window swings open, handing Farke yet another right-back option.

Amid Isaac Schmidt's struggle to break into the current Leeds side, Mudau could yet emerge to offer further cover for Jayden Bogle, who also arrived in the summer transfer window. At 29 years old though, it remains to be seen whether the Whites decide to sign another full-back option.

Leeds are already well-stocked at right-back

If Leeds are to spend money in the January transfer window then it seems unlikely that they'd splash out on a right-back unless it was a player who could be an upgrade on Bogle and Schmidt in the long-term. And Mudau - at 29 years old - is certainly not a long-term option.

Despite that, the South Africa international has earned plenty of praise from those already familiar with English football, including former South Africa and Crystal Palace player Kagisho Dikhacoi, who told reporters as relayed by Leeds United News: "Guys like Teboho [Mokoena], Mudau are doing well. There’s no doubt they can play [in England]. Rele [Mofokeng] is doing well at Pirates and he can do well. It’s just up to the player if he wants to be at that level or not.

“Khuliso would certainly do well. He can excel. He produces those qualities defensively and offensively that teams are looking for. Offensively, he will give you something. Defensively, one-on-ones, he is good. He is a complete player in my opinion.”

So, whilst it would be a surprise if Leeds focused their resources on signing another right-back, Mudau is certainly not without fans of his talent.