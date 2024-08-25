Into the final days of the summer transfer window, Leeds United are now reportedly planning a move to sign a replacement for Georginio Rutter in a last-gasp deal.

Leeds transfer news

It's been a busy week for those at Elland Road. Before securing their first victory of the season, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0, the Whites secured the signing of Largie Ramazani. Replacing Crysencio Summerville, who swapped Leeds for West Ham United earlier this summer, Ramazani sealed a deal worth a reported €11.7m (£10m) from UD Almeria.

Speaking to the club's official website after putting pen to paper, the winger said: “Finally I'm here, I'm excited and I can't wait to get started. You know how big the club is and it was an easy decision for me and I just decided, you know what, this is a no-brainer. I'm very excited to come back to England, especially to a big club like this.”

“The fans and the club, I know how big it is. It's an emotional team, very passionate and that's something I love. I bring a little bit of that different flair and different type of skills. I think I can excite the fans and bring something different to the team. I think the objective is very clear and I’m just excited.”

After replacing Ramazani, the 49ers Enterprises have instantly turned their attention to replacing Rutter. According to Football Insider, the 49ers and Leeds are planning a late move to sign Ilias Chair from Queens Park Rangers.

The attacking midfielder has just one year left on his current contract at Loftus Road and could, therefore, possibly leave at a cut price this summer in a boost for those at Elland Road.

"Terrific" Chair has Championship know-how

A player with over 200 appearances to his name in the Championship, Chair certainly knows what it takes to compete in England's second tier and could finally take a step towards the Premier League by completing a move to Leeds this summer. Of course, those in Yorkshire know all about his quality, given that he scored once and assisted twice in a stunning 4-0 victory for QPR over Leeds last season, embarrassing the Whites in the run-in.

Championship stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ilias Chair Georginio Rutter Goals 7 8 Assists 6 16 Key Passes 85 82 Ball Recoveries 239 158

Whilst Rutter managed over double the amount of assists that Chair recorded last season, it was not for the want of trying given that the QPR man made more key passes than the former Leeds star last time out.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes may not be keen to show the door to his midfielder, however, having been full of praise for Chair last season, saying via West London Sport: “He wasn’t happy he hadn’t started the game of course, but that’s what I want. I want players here who are disappointed to be on the bench. He has got really strong attributes and was terrific. I felt confident at half-time that he would contribute.”