Shifting their focus towards the January transfer window, Leeds United are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a Premier League defender on loan in hopes of boosting their promotion chances.

Leeds transfer news

As the winter window approaches, the Whites could be an interesting side to watch on both the incomings and departures front, with the likes of Pascal Struijk attracting plenty of reported interest. The impressive defender has reportedly even entered the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, who are in desperate need of a defensive reinforcement.

Those at Elland Road should be keen to avoid yet another departure, however, after a summer exodus of talent saw Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all swap Yorkshire for the Premier League.

With their sights firmly set on promotion at the second time of asking too, any departures at this stage would be slightly premature. Instead, Leeds should have their attention on players who could make a decisive impact on the race to secure an automatic place in the Premier League in the second-half of the campaign.

Speaking about potential January arrivals, Leeds boss Daniel Farke told reporters as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Even when there is interest, we have calmed everything down. We are in such a crucial period, and we want all our players to focus on us right now. We want the whole squad to be focused on these next five games."

Related Leeds can sell the worst finisher in Europe by signing "phenomenal" target Leeds United have a player with the worst finishing record in Europe since his debut for the club.

That said, according to The Telegraph's John Percy, Leeds are now plotting a January move to sign Andrew Omobamidele on loan from Nottingham Forest in January in a deal that would boost Farke's defensive options.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season - failing to make a single appearance - and desperately needs a January move away from the City Ground.

"Composed" Omobamidele needs January move

Completing a move from Norwich City in the summer of 2023, things are yet to really take off for Omobamidele at Nottingham Forest after such an impressive breakthrough at Carrow Road. And as Nuno Espirito Santo's side threaten to become a shock European side, he is likely to face more struggles for game time than ever before in the Midlands.

That's where Leeds could come in, however. The Whites could add the young centre-back to their ranks and instantly welcome the key squad depth needed to earn promotion back to the top flight. When it comes to minutes, the fast-paced action of the Championship should certainly offer Omobamidele enough chances to impress if he completed a January switch.

The Forest defender will be desperate to get back to his best when he earned the praise of former Norwich teammate Grant Hanley, who told reporters via the Irish Examiner when Omobamidele was breaking through the ranks: "He’d better not get used to that because it’s not like that every week in the Championship, as we know!

“He’s been outstanding in the last couple of games - so composed as a young lad coming into the first team ready to take his opportunity. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”