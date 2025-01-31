Leeds United look set to enter final talks to sign a £100,000-a-week target for Daniel Farke in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have been quiet in the winter market, with loan exits for fringe youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew, who have joined Hull City and Doncaster Rovers respectively, the only real pieces of business at Elland Road.

Things have been going to plan on the pitch in the Championship, with Farke’s side top of the table and unbeaten in 11. That isn’t to say that Leeds will end the window without a new addition, though, with the club liking to act in the latter stages of transfer markets in recent times.

Leeds' next 5 Championship fixtures Date Leeds United vs Cardiff City February 1 Coventry City vs Leeds United February 5 Watford vs Leeds United February 11 Leeds United vs Sunderland February 17 Sheffield United vs Leeds United February 24

Winger Manor Solomon, midfielder Ao Tanaka and full-back Isaac Schmidt all arrived in the final days of the summer window, and there have been multiple players mentioned as Leeds targets.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a return to England with Leeds, whereas the club have also had a loan approach rejected for Southampton striker Cameron Archer, who appears to be a top target heading into Monday evening's deadline.

Another target has been Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett, with an enquiry reportedly made earlier in the week. A promising development has now emerged regarding the Englishman, who could be on the way to Yorkshire relatively soon.

Leeds ready final talks to sign £100,000-per-week Targett

According to Scott Wilson, chief reporter for The Northern Echo, Leeds and Newcastle are readying final talks over a move for Targett. Wilson adds that ‘Leeds are hoping to push through the signing of the left-back' in the next 48 hours and Newcastle have 'signalled a willingness' to allow the former Aston Villa man to leave.

The 29-year-old, on £100,000-a-week at St James’ Park, is out of contract with the Magpies in 2026, and Newcastle are ready to cash in right now instead of waiting until the summer.

Leeds, meanwhile, have two full-backs out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season in Junior Firpo and Sam Byram. Firpo, first choice under Farke when fit, has been linked with a move away from Elland Road after joining from Barcelona in 2021.

Therefore, Targett, who has bundles of Premier League experience, making 163 appearances in the top flight, could be a shrewd option for the Whites, providing they go on to win promotion over the coming months.

It looks as if it will be one to keep a close eye on, although there are conflicting reports on the rumour, with Ben Jacobs since stating that ‘Leeds are not expected to make a bid for Targett this winter’.