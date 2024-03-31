As things stand, Leeds United will be back in the Premier League next season and could use that rediscovered top-flight status to help end one player's misery.

Leeds transfer news

Whilst there's still plenty of work to do on the pitch, those behind the scenes at Elland Road and owners the 49ers Enterprises are clearly already thinking about the summer transfer window, with plans centred around a potential Premier League campaign under Daniel Farke. The rumour mill has reflected that too, with Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff among the names already mentioned ahead of the forthcoming window.

In what could be a £15m deal, the Newcastle midfielder's invaluable experience at the top may go a long way in aiding Leeds' survival ambitions if they were to secure promotion from the Championship this season.

Meanwhile, the Whites will reportedly have to fend off interest in Crysencio Summerville this summer, with Aston Villa the latest club to be linked with a move to sign the talented winger. The Villans' potential Champions League status could certainly make the move tempting for the Dutchman, but Leeds will hope that promotion puts those rumours on hold.

If Summerville does stay put, he may well have a Premier League winner lining up with him too. According to The Sunday Mirror via MOT Leeds News, Leeds are now ready to submit a £30m offer to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, having initially shown an interest in re-signing their former midfielder in recent months.

Phillips, of course, is currently on loan at West Ham United and to say that things aren't going well would be an understatement. Whether it be defensive errors or red cards, he just can't get things right at the London Stadium and his gesture after a 4-3 comeback loss against Newcastle United yesterday is likely to sum up his time with the Hammers.

A return back to the place where he earned a move to Manchester City in the first place could be the best way for Phillips to get back on track, allowing Leeds to get a midfield boost in the process.

"Excellent" Phillips desperately needs Leeds return

Since leaving Elland Road for a reported £45m to join Manchester City in 2022, things have gone from bad to worse for Phillips. At the Etihad, the England international made just 31 appearances with only a handful of starts under Pep Guardiola. In a spell which saw him win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, Phillips will still want to leave it behind.

Now playing at West Ham, the rust is showing and it's something that the fans have not had time to accommodate in London. The same can be said for England boss Gareth Southgate, who recently dropped the struggling midfielder. So, as things stand, Phillips' next move must work out. It could be Leeds salvation or nothing for the 28-year-old.

Despite dropping him, Southgate will be among those frustrated by what's happened to the Manchester City man, having previously dubbed him as "excellent" on international duty.