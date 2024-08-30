Amid a busy transfer deadline day, Leeds United are reportedly ready to table an offer for one final reinforcement after agreeing a deal to sign Isaac Schmidt.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds started their deadline day by signing Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf in a move that could replace both Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter to kill two birds with one stone late on in the summer. They've not waited around to admire their new man for long, however, instead turning their focus straight towards full-back Schmidt.

According to reports, the St. Gallen left-back is on his way to Elland Road to complete a medical before sealing the move. His ability to play both left and right-back should prove to be invaluable for Daniel Farke, as will his ability to step into defensive midfield.

Even after Schmidt, however, those in Yorkshire may not be done with a busy deadline day. According to Maghrebactu, Leeds are ready to table a €6m (£5m) bid to sign Bachir Belloumi from Portuguese side Farense in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The right-winger would complete the Whites' attacking rebuild alongside the likes of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. Lining up with a new look frontline, Daniel Farke's side will have their sights on reaching promotion from the Championship at the second time of asking.

Belloumi would play a large part in that too. The 22-year-old Algerian winger, who can play on the left, right and in attacking midfield, is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on this season.

"Exciting" Belloumi would complete new Leeds attack

Losing Summerville and Rutter was an undoubted blow but since adding Solomon, Tanaka, Ramazani and perhaps even Belloumi should be seen as a solid comeback on the attacking depth front at Elland Road. Of course, there's still plenty of steps to take before Belloumi is a Leeds player, but given that they're reportedly ready to launch their bid, things could move quickly.

The young Algerian has earned plenty of praise during his time in Portugal, with analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing him an "exciting RW in the mould of Zhegrova" back in April.

If Belloumi does complete a late move, he'll be looking to pick up where he left off in Portugal at Elland Road, having scored seven goals and assisted a further five in all competitions for Farense last season. Only time will tell whether he gets the chance to replicate those numbers in Yorkshire, however.