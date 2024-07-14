Looking to follow up on signing Joe Rothwell and continue the revival of their summer business, Leeds United are reportedly set to make their move for a Championship rival.

Leeds transfer news

Before Rothwell, those in Yorkshire were suffering quite the misery on the transfer front this summer, having been forced to watch on as academy product Archie Gray swapped Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League. Meanwhile, the only names they had welcomed were Joe Rodon on a permanent basis and Salford City's Alex Cairns. So it's fair to say that Rothwell's arrival was a needed one.

Speaking to LUTV via Leeds Live for the first time since putting pen to paper, Rothwell said: “It’s unbelievable, as soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I was desperate to make happen and thankfully we’ve managed to do it quite quickly, so I can’t wait to get going now. I don’t think Leeds United needs selling to anyone to be honest. It is a huge football club."

Kickstarting the Whites' business, those in Yorkshire have now reportedly turned their attention towards replacing Gray. According to reliable reporter Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Leeds are set to make their move to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United this summer. The right-back has just one year left on his current contract at Sheffield United, who have just this summer and January to cash in on the 23-year-old.

A player who's represented by the same agency as Wilfried Gnonto, Bogle, valued at £7m by the Blades, could join a promotion rival as Leeds prepare their move.

"Outstanding" Bogle can fill Gray void

Replacing Gray is a near impossible task due to the player he is and the player he is almost certain to become, but Bogle is a solid candidate to help fill the void left behind by the young star this summer. Still just 23 years old, the Sheffield United man is a player who still has time to improve whilst also having enough experience to step into Daniel Farke's side.

After starting 32 of the Blades' 38 Premier League games last season, Bogle is someone who is arguably ready to maintain his place in the Premier League rather than dropping down to the Championship. Alas, the closest he may get to that is at a Leeds side desperately seeking promotion redemption following last season's play-off heartbreak.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will be hoping to see Bogle stay put, of course, after recently speaking on the defender's future via The Star: "Yes, hopefully [Bogle will stay]. He's been outstanding. We knew a lot about him when we brought him into the building, him and Max. It was arguably one of the club's best deals, in terms of the numbers."