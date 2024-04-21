As the dramatic race for automatic promotion reaches its crescendo in the Championship, Leeds United have already started turning some of their attention towards the summer transfer window, with a ruthless decision reportedly set to be made.

Leeds transfer news

Once promotion is decided, Leeds' transfer plans will become far clearer. With the promise of Premier League football, Daniel Farke could welcome a number of fresh faces to leave his side in the best possible position to earn survival and much more in the top flight. If they fail to go up, however, then the Whites could be in for an incredibly difficult summer.

Already, the likes of Crysencio Summerville have been linked with moves away following an excellent campaign and promotion failure would hardly help those at Elland Road keep hold of such stars.

As things stand, the Yorkshire club have the chance to move into second in the Championship on Monday when they face Middlesbrough on Monday, but will then face pressure from Ipswich Town, who will have a game in hand with just a matter of weeks remaining in the season. Things are set to go down to the wire, but that pressure hasn't stopped Farke from making a ruthless decision.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Jack Harrison is set to be sold this summer in a permanent deal following his loan spell at Everton this season, with Farke looking to keep faith with his current wingers rather than turning to the former Manchester City man.

It remains to be seen just how much those at Elland Road will demand for Harrison this summer and whether it will be Everton or another option who lead the race for his signature, but Leeds will at least clear his reported £40k per-week salary from their wage bill.

Harrison's inconsistent loan spell at Everton

Whilst Harrison was once a reliable Premier League option at Leeds, scoring five goals and assisting a further seven just last season, he has struggled to find consistency at Everton with injuries playing a part in that.

During his time at Goodison Park, Harrison has been involved in just six Premier League goals with three goals and three assists to his name in a side still battling to avoid relegation. Still only 27 years old, however, the winger could yet come good in Merseyside or elsewhere to prove Leeds wrong this summer.

Sean Dyche may be among those hoping to see Everton take advantage of Leeds' transfer decision, having been full of praise for Harrison from the off this season, saying via Liverpool Echo: “I must say I think Jack Harrison has done fantastically well, he has only just had that game the other night with the development side and he said he felt fine, he said he was ready, and I believed him.

"He looked ready, he was training freely. But to come in and play at this level with hardly any return to real football is very, very pleasing for me as a manager and him as a player."