Setting their sights on the future, Leeds United are now reportedly set to beat rivals Manchester United to the arrival of a young gem who has already impressed at Thorp Arch.

Leeds transfer news

With the January transfer window right around the corner, those at Elland Road have reason for cautious optimism on the promotion front given that they sit just three points adrift of Championship leaders Sheffield United. That said, Daniel Farke will no doubt hope to see his side get back to winning ways against Oxford United next weekend after being forced to rescue a late point against Preston North End last time out.

It was another game in which Illan Meslier struggled in the spotlight, fumbling Brad Potts' opening goal into the back of the net in another moment to forget for the Leeds shot-stopper. With every mistake, the question marks continue to grow over whether he is the man for the job at Elland Road - question marks that look destined to end in a damning answer.

The Yorkshire club are seemingly already thinking about the future of their goalkeeping department too. According to The Sun, relayed by MOT Leeds, Leeds are now set to sign Robbie Cook ahead of Manchester United after the young goalkeeper impressed on trial at Thorp Arch.

Whilst the Red Devils failed to move ahead in talks to sign the young goalkeeper, Leeds are reportedly ready to welcome Cook with open arms in the hope that he's ready to one day become Farke's undisputed number one.

Still just 17 years old, the Perth Glory gem is likely to make an impact in Leeds' youth sides, before eventually breaking into the senior side as a player ready to compete for a place with Meslier.

Cook can eventually end Leeds' Meslier problem

If Leeds achieve promotion in the current campaign, then they must think about replacing Meslier. The 24-year-old was guilty of throwing points away against Sunderland earlier this season and was once again among those at fault for Preston's opening goal this weekend. It is the type of unreliability that ends in Premier League relegation in what would be a nightmare scenario for the Whites should they go up this season.

If Leeds remain patient, however, then Cook could end their Meslier woes for years to come. At 17 years old, the goalkeeper's best years are yet to come, which could see Leeds' reported early swoop become an act of genius when he is ready for a starting role in the coming years.

Cook's rise could undoubtedly spark plenty of regret at Manchester United, who reportedly failed to push ahead and secure his signature. Those at Elland Road, meanwhile, could reap the ultimate rewards if he reaches an ever-increasing potential whilst swapping Perth for Leeds, making him one to watch over the coming years.