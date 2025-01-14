Leeds United have reportedly taken a Premier League youngster on trial at Thorp Arch ahead of a potential transfer.

Farke outlines Leeds’ transfer plans in January

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises are yet to make their first addition of 2025, with Daniel Farke taking Leeds to the top of the Championship ahead of Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

However, the winter market allows those at Elland Road to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign, with links to a new goalkeeper amid Illan Meslier’s poor form.

Speaking to the media prior to the FA Cup third round win over Harrogate Town, Farke hinted that he could be tempted to bring in a new player before the deadline if a “special situation” came to light.

"I think [we will] be proactive a bit more with the recruitment, the scouting, with our network to check what is possible. If right now in January there is a player who makes us better in a special position I would never say no.

“In January the experience is if a player is available there's a special situation. Either overpriced - we want to work sustainable - or coming from a long-term injury.

"You get the player out for three months, then by the time he can help the season is almost over. In January I'm a bit more careful. If there are perhaps one or two positions where you are a bit weaker due to injury or a quality problem, speak with our key people to see if we can afford to spend some money, then I'm relying on we have the money in order to be able to spend.”

Related Leeds scouts watching "pacey" versatile wide player during transfer window Daniel Farke wants to strengthen his backline and Leeds have their eye on a familiar face.

Before any incomings, though, outgoings appear to be on the cards, with Joe Gelhardt set to join Hull City and Blackburn Rovers taking an interest in Patrick Bamford.

A new forward could therefore be of interest to Farke and Leeds, with Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath and Hoffenheim’s Mergim Berisha two attackers mooted as targets.

However, in defence, Leeds appear to have their eye on a potential future star and have made their first move over a possible deal.

Leeds take Tottenham gem on trial

According to LUFC Youth, relayed by MOT Leeds News, the Whites have taken Tottenham defender Roman Egan-Riley on trial at Thorp Arch.

The 18-year-old, brother of Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley, signed his first professional contract with Spurs 12 months ago but could now be on the move again to Leeds.

Previously on the books at Manchester City before moving to Tottenham, Egan-Riley was described as a “tall central defender” by Spurs after penning pro terms.

As per Transfermarkt, Egan-Riley has made 16 appearances for Tottenham’s U18 side, scoring one goal this season, and it looks as if a move to Elland Road could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.