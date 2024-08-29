Having reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf, Leeds United now want to sign two more reinforcements for Daniel Farke's side before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Leeds transfer news

Those at Elland Road have had an incredibly busy few weeks, with Georginio Rutter's exit reigniting their window on the incomings front in the form of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. The latter recently became the latest to arrive, joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, in an attempt to replace the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Rutter this summer.

Not done there, however, Leeds have seemingly set their sights on further additions. According to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds still hope to sign a full-back and another addition alongside Tanaka. The Japan international is set to complete a medical ahead of a move worth a reported €4m (£3m) in a deal that will see Leeds replace the departed Glen Kamara.

Those two new names, it seems, are Roland Sallai and Isaac Schmidt. According to GiveMeSport, Leeds now want to sign Sallai from SC Freiburg before the deadline, with the right-winger potentially adding the final piece to Farke's attacking rebuild for around £7.6m.

Meanwhile, according to Patrick Berger, Leeds are on the verge of signing Isaac Schmidt from St. Gallen in deal worth €3m (£2.5m) plus add ons, with the full-back set to travel for his medical after his side's Europa Conference League game against Trabzonspor tomorrow if all goes to plan.

The 24-year-old isn't the only reported left-back target, however, with Owen Wijndal also eyed after he was frozen out at Ajax ahead of a likely summer exit away from the Dutch giants. Alongside Tanaka, it looks set to be a busy 48 hours for those in Yorkshire.

"Determined" Sallai would unleash Piroe

A player who has starred on the international stage for Hungary, Sallai would certainly finish Leeds' attacking rebuild and perhaps finally unleash the clinical form of Joel Piroe at a crucial time. The Dutch forward managed 14 goals in the Championship last season in a solid debut campaign, but was at his best at Swansea City in the year prior, scoring 19 league goals.

That's the forward Leeds now need more than ever and the type that Sallai should help unlock. The Freiburg winger managed eight goals and four assists in all competitions last time out and his ability to score from range on top of that output makes him one to watch.

Dubbed "determined" by former Freiburg head coach Christian Streich, Sallai could have quite the decision to make in the next 48 hours, as Leeds push for his signature before the deadline.