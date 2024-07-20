Leeds United have opened preliminary talks over signing a replacement for their £13 million player, as his Elland Road exit potentially beckons.

Players who could still quit Leeds after mass exodus

There has been somewhat of a mass exodus out of West Yorkshire since the Championship high-flyers ultimately failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Daniel Farke's side lost 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final in May, ending their hopes of an immediate climb back up to the top flight, with many Leeds players opting against the possibility of playing second-tier football next season.

Left-back Rasmus Kristensen is the latest man to wave goodbye to Leeds, at least temporarily, with the Danish ace joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Kristensen joins a succession of other players, including English sensation Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca and other big names in sealing moves away from the club.

Leeds United exits so far Player Fee Archie Gray £35m Luis Sinisterra £20m Glen Kamara £8.5m Marc Roca £3.8m Charlie Cresswell £3.8m Diego Llorente £2.7m Rasmus Kristensen Loan Sam Greenwood Loan Jack Harrison Loan Darko Gyabi Loan Robin Koch Free Jamie Shackleton Free Luke Ayling Free Fees courtesy of Transfermarkt

As Leeds look to balance the books, trim the squad and make signings of their own, as Farke aims for another promotion push and to bounce back strongly after play-off final heartache, it is believed a few more players could follow the aforementioned out.

One of them is versatile and attack-minded left-back Junior Firpo, who registered eight Championship assists in 29 league appearances under Farke last season and proved himself an effective asset at times.

Reports in Spain have recently claimed that Firpo has agreed personal terms with Real Betis, and a return to his former club in La Liga is well and truly on the cards. Indeed, Firpo is even willing to take a pay cut so he can join Betis from Leeds, so the player's willingness appears evident.

Leeds open preliminary talks over signing Junior Firpo replacement

Football Insider has an update on Leeds' plans for if, or when, Firpo seals a move back to Spain.

The outlet states that Leeds have opened preliminary talks with a host of targets to replace Firpo, with Betis now opening club-to-club negotiations to seal a deal for the 27-year-old.

They add that Firpo is highly regarded by the Whites, who are reluctant to sell but will entertain the idea if they can source an adequate successor. The £60,000-per-week ace cost around £13 million to sign from Barcelona in 2021, but his days in England could now be numbered.

Called "immense" for his form at times by Leeds YouTuber Conor McGilligan, Firpo has gone on to make 84 appearances in all competitions for the club, registering 12 assists in that time.

The Dominican Republic international, who will soon represent his country at the Olympic Games in Paris, is currently preparing to take on Egypt in their opening Group C game - which will kick off in four days.