Former scout Mick Brown has suggested that a "fantastic" Leeds United player could be sold by the club, with the individual in question unhappy with Daniel Farke.

There is still plenty of transfer news affecting the Whites, with Germany World Cup winner Christoph Kramer reportedly training with Farke's side ahead of a potential free transfer.

With Leeds' midfield depleted amid injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, they have also been linked with a move for former Arsenal ace Francis Coquelin. Now 33, the Frenchman could be seen as an experienced head who can make a big difference in the Championship promotion battle.

On the flip side, certain Whites players are being backed to leave Elland Road in the near future, with left-back Junior Firpo reportedly eyeing an exit in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford could also be on his way out of Leeds, with the Englishman said to be growing frustrated with Farke because of his lack of minutes this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claimed that Leeds are open to selling Bamford, saying his time at Elland Road is reaching its natural conclusion:

"I’ve heard Leeds are open to letting him leave. His record in front of goal isn’t particularly impressive and hasn’t been for a while now. He’s had countless injury issues as well, which have caused them trouble.

"Where Leeds want to go, they want to earn promotion and they want to be a Premier League side. He doesn’t fit that mould because he couldn’t cut it last time they were up there other than one season, which was an outlier by all means. I think his time at Leeds has come to an end. It’s time for Leeds to move him on. But he won’t be going upwards. He’ll have to settle for a step down."

It does feel as though the £70,000-a-week Bamford is yesterday's man at Leeds, with others now being preferred to him in attack and injuries so often stunting his progress in recent years.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just four substitute appearances in the league this season, totalling only 41 minutes, so it has become clear that Farke doesn't consider him a crucial part of his plans.

The Leeds boss has described Bamford as "fantastic" in the past, so clearly valued him at some point, but his best days arguably look behind him, and he can be improved upon as a squad player.

He has never quite been the same force since the 2020/21 season, when scored 17 times in the Premier League, and with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2026, next year feels like the right time to move him on, either in January or the summer. That way, the Whites would still be able to receive a fee for him rather than see him exit on a free transfer.