Leeds United have been joined by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in the race for Divock Origi.

What’s the latest on Divock Origi to Leeds United?

According to Football Insider, Leeds target Origi could be the latest player to secure a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ettifaq are managed by Premier League legend Steven Gerrard, who wants to offer the 28-year-old “huge money” to join him.

Should a deal be finalised, it would see the ex-Liverpool striker reunite with Jordan Henderson, who is on the verge of a £700k-per-week move to the Saudi Pro League himself.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also said to be interested in the striker, but a highly lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia would appear difficult to reject.

Origi currently plays for AC Milan, and with three years still left on his deal, the Rossoneri are reportedly keen to offload the Belgian after he was left out of their pre-season tour of the United States.

His experiment in Italy has failed, and with just two goals in 36 appearances, he needs a new environment to catapult him back to his effervescent and loveable best.

Would Origi be a good signing for Leeds United?

The 32-cap international has had a previous stint in English football with Liverpool, and although he never managed to nail down consistent game time, he emerged as a highly important component of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The end of the 2018/19 campaign is what Liverpool fans will most fondly remember him for, as he netted twice in their Champions League semi-final victory against Barcelona to help his side overturn a 3-0 deficit. Then, in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, he scored the second goal as the Reds clinched their sixth European Cup.

Ahead of his final game for the Merseyside giants, Klopp lauded him as a “Liverpool legend”.

He also praised the forward’s mentality and influence, saying: “He’s a positive person. He is talented, he shoots left and right, he is really quick, in the air – he is a monster. He is an interesting package.

“His skillset is a special thing – he can come in and play brilliantly. The biggest game in our history against Barcelona in 2019, he started and he was incredible. In specific moments, Divock is absolutely outstanding.”

The £85k-per-week man could provide crucial support for Patrick Bamford, who has endured some torrid luck in recent times. A series of injuries have prevented the Englishman from forging any notable consistency in terms of form or fitness, as he has started just 25 of Leeds’ last 76 Premier League games, scoring just six goals.

This evidence could encourage the view that Bamford should be ditched in search of new options. However, if he can avoid such continuous injuries, he has shown he can be a formidable attacking asset.

Between 2019 and 2021, he recorded 45 goal contributions in the Championship and Premier League as Leeds cantered to the second-tier title and secured a ninth-place finish in their debut year back in the top flight.

With the addition of Origi, who has shown he can be instrumental in big moments, he can act as a partner and support for Bamford. If these two players stay fit and can start firing, a return to the Premier League appears a far more doable task.