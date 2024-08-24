Leeds United have pulled out of the race to sign a "top Bundesliga player" in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Leeds eyeing late-summer business

This summer has been an up-and-down one at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke hit by the exits of some of his most important players. Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter have all left the club, joining West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton respectively, and Wilfried Gnonto could also reportedly be on his way out of the exit door, as he pushes for a move away.

Leeds have also done some important incoming business, however, bringing in Largie Ramazani, Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle, among other new faces, but there is still time for Farke to add the extra quality to his squad that could make all the difference in their Championship promotion push.

Spurs attacking midfielder Manor Solomon may also be a target for the Whites between now and the end of the month, allowing him to dovetail with fellow winger Ramazani. The former was limited to just five appearances in the Premier League last season, only two of which were starts, suggesting that a move away from north London could be best for his development.

Glen Kamara's summer exit to Rennes has left a lack of depth in Leeds' midfield, highlighting the need for reinforcements, and Lausanne-Sport's Alvyn Sanches has emerged as a possible option to come in and make up for the loss of the Finland international.

Leeds out of race to sign "top" midfielder

According to a report from Bild [via Sport Witness], Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises were weighing up making an improved offer for FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic this summer, having already seen one £3.3m bid rejected.

The update claimed that the 26-year-old wanted to move to Elland Road before the end of the current window, with the Whites very much "on his mind".

However, since then, a new report from the same outlet, relayed by SW again, revealed that Leeds have now pulled out of the race to sign Ljubicic. Koln wanted £6.7m to do a deal, while it is added that Leeds also found it complicated to deal with Ljubicic and his reps in recent days and that a dream move to Yorkshire is now off.

The Austrian has won nine caps for his country, while former Koln manager Timo Schultz has said of him in the past: "He is a player who has a big heart. He is an extremely important player. If he can maintain his performance, he is a top Bundesliga player who will be very important for us."

Ljubicic is now playing in the Bundesliga.2, following Koln's relegation last season, so there is no longer the lure of being in Germany's top flight.

A box-to-box midfielder who can shine both in and out of possession, the Austria ace scored five goals in the Bundesliga in 2022/23, while last season, he averaged 1.7 tackles per game in the competition, showing what an asset he could have been for the Whites.