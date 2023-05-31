Leeds United will likely need a new goalscorer in the summer transfer window if they want to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur saw them relegated without much fight and a summer exodus from Elland Road now seems likely.

One man who could depart the Yorkshire outfit is 32-year-old forward Rodrigo, who enjoyed a fine individual season despite Leeds' return to the second tier, hitting 13 goals and one assist in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have been linked with the Spaniard who seems a prime candidate to depart, as the statistics from this season suggest that he is far too good a player to be playing in the Championship.

One man who could replace Rodrigo at Elland Road is Honduran forward Luis Palma, who has been linked with a move to Leeds in recent weeks.

Could Leeds sign Luis Palma?

According to Diez, both Burnley and Leeds are interested in signing the 23-year-old after a fine season with Aris Saloniki in the Greek Super League.

The young striker has notched an impressive 13 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances this term, which is more goal contributions than anyone in Leeds' squad, while he also has experience playing in the Europa Conference League.

Aris manager Apostolos Terzis was full of praise for Palma after his goals helped the Greek side secure a spot in Europe again for next season, something which may make it harder for Leeds to prise him away in the upcoming transfer window.

He said: "Luis has done that all season. He has been a huge player for us. We know there has been a lot of interest in him and it's not surprising.”

Capable of playing anywhere across the attack, the Honduras international could easily fill the void that will likely be left by Rodrigo, provided he can bring his goalscoring form with him to Elland Road this summer.

With Patrick Bamford's fitness still questionable and club-record signing Georginio Rutter enduring a torrid few months at the club which saw him muster just one start, a new senior striker could well be a priority for whichever manager succeeds Sam Allardyce this summer.

Bamford has shown his class in the Championship in the past but looked a shadow of his former self this term, managing just four goals in the top flight despite registering an expected goals tally of 9.77.

Although youngsters such as Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins will both be hoping to make the step up into the first team, a more experienced goalscorer may be required if Leeds want to bounce back at the first time of asking, and Palma could be the ideal man for Andrea Radrizzani to sign, should he remain at the club this summer.