Leeds United's stint in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Sam Allardyce's side needed to win to give themselves any chance of avoiding a return to the Championship but even three points wouldn't have been enough in the end, as both Leicester City and Everton did their jobs, with the Foxes joining Leeds in the second tier with Southampton.

What happened in Leeds against Spurs?

In a game where the Yorkshire outfit needed to start positively, they found themselves 1-0 down within just two minutes, as Heung-min Son was left with time and space to feed Harry Kane in the area, who made no mistake with a clinical finish past Joel Robles.

The likes of Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk missed big chances to equalise, with the home side booed off at half-time after showing little signs of a fight.

There was a sense of deja vu as Pedro Porro made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half when Struijk failed to make the clearance from Kane's through ball.

Although Jack Harrison would give the hosts a small amount of hope when he made it 2-1 from a surprise Georginio Rutter assist, Kane made sure of the result and Leeds' relegation just two minutes later.

To make matters worse and perhaps hammer home the defensive issues that have plagued Leeds throughout the campaign, Lucas Moura would dance past a number of weak challenges to make it 4-1 late on.

Who was Leeds' worst performer in the defeat?

Although Weston McKennie was "booed" off when substituted before the hour mark - as per journalist Graham Smyth - having gifted Spurs possession in promising positions on a number of occasions in the first half, it was arguably Struijk who was Leeds' worst performer on Sunday.

As per Sofascore, the former Ajax man would earn a shocking 5.7/10 rating for his performance, which was comfortably the worst of any player on the pitch from both sides.

During his 59 minutes on the pitch, Struijk would manage just 38 touches and was arguably at fault for Spurs' first two goals, as they came down his left-hand side, with Smyth remarking about how "dreadfully easy" it was for the north London side to get in behind the left-back.

The £50k-per-week dud completed just 15/23 passes with a 65% success rate, which is a significant decrease on the 79.6% he managed across the Premier League season, which emphasises just how poor he was with the ball.

His return of no interceptions and just two tackles were also lower than his season average of 1.1 interceptions and 2.9 tackles, which suggests that he wasn't up to scratch when Leeds needed him, and the rest of the defence, most.

Struijk - and his teammates - will now have to prepare themselves for life in the second tier...