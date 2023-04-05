Leeds United moved up to 13th in the Premier League table after picking up a vital three points against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra were enough for the win at Elland Road, with Javi Gracia's side holding their nerve to come from behind and ensure they wouldn't finish the day inside the relegation places.

While there were a number of monumental performances on a tense night in Yorkshire, Patrick Bamford seemed to let the occasion get the better of him, as he continued to struggle in front of goal.

How did Patrick Bamford play against Forest?

As per Sofascore, the former Chelsea striker would earn a disappointing 6.3/10 rating for his performance, which ranked him as the worst Leeds player on the pitch.

The 29-year-old, who earns £70k-per-week, would register five shots in the game but failed to test Keylor Navas with any of them, as he put two off-target and saw three efforts blocked.

Bamford was presented with an excellent opportunity to extend the home side's lead late on after a mix-up at the back by Forest, but he shot way wide when under very little pressure, which is perhaps a microcosm of his underwhelming season thus far.

The injury-prone forward also failed with three of his four dribble attempts, lost possession on 14 occasions and completed just 14 of his 19 attempted passes, with a disappointing success rate of 74%.

Considering he had an expected goal tally of 0.68, you would have hoped that Tuesday was the night for Bamford to add to his woeful goal tally of just two in the Premier League so far this season, but it wasn't to be.

Manchester Evening News journalist Connor McGilligan suggested during the game that the former England international "needs to be better" and that is reinforced by the fact that he has now scored 4.94 fewer goals than expected this season, which is comfortably the worst return of his career.

There is no doubt that Bamford played his part in the victory and held the ball up well, but his main job as a striker is to put the ball in the back of the net, which he is consistently failing to do for Leeds in the Premier League.

On such an important night, the striker's deficiencies in front of goal could easily have cost Leeds three points, as only a mistake from Navas and a piece of brilliance by Luis Sinisterra would unlock Forest's defence.

With Rodrigo left on the bench again last night despite his 11 top-flight goals this season, you wonder how much longer Gracia will stick with Bamford during the relegation run-in, given his barren goalscoring form.