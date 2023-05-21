Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been subjected to vile threats online and journalist Dean Jones has rightfully condemned them as being 'outrageous'.

What's the latest news involving Patrick Bamford?

As per The Mirror, Bamford was subjected to death threats on social media last Saturday following Leeds United's 2-2 stalemate with Newcaste United in the Premier League, in a match where the Englishman missed a crucial penalty.

Leeds United have released a club statement on events, reading: "Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter. The time for this behaviour to stop is now. Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club. We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."

Bamford has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season for his current employers, registering six goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was also attacked by a fan on the pitch during the clash and has since been arrested and charged with assault, as cited by ITV.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones condemned the abuse received by Bamford in the strongest possible terms.

Jones told FFC: "It’s obviously outrageous that a penalty miss can lead to death threats. The problems that players have to deal with in such moments is scary and the implications on how he might perform over the next two games could also be a problem. He’ll want to score crucial goals, no doubt, but being a striker is also about being brave to keep putting yourself in positions that could go wrong and that takes a lot of mental strength for him now."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce and striker Bamford can only focus on things they can control on the field as they try to secure their Premier League status.

The Whites currently sit a point adrift of safety in 18th position with two matches still to play in the Premier League table and will hope to catch either Everton or Nottingham Forest before the close of play.

Nevertheless, Leeds United face a tough run-in, with tussles against West Ham United at the London Stadium this weekend and a home tie against a Tottenham Hotspur side chasing continental football on the final day of this season, as per Sky Sports.

Survival will be a tough ask given the position the Whites find themselves in at present, though Allardyce will be hoping his experience as a relegation-fighting specialist can inspire a miracle at Elland Road.