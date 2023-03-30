Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could be set for a summer departure from Elland Road, according to reports.

What's Bamford's situation at Leeds?

The Whites are currently just two points above the relegation zone and they know that they will be resigned to losing a large number of their first-team regulars at the end of the season should they fail to avoid the drop.

Javi Gracia's number nine made the move to the Premier League from Middlesbrough back in 2018 and has since become a mainstay in the senior fold, clocking up 142 appearances during his time in West Yorkshire. The forward's contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but despite the fact that he’s faced several spells on the sidelines through injury over the past couple of seasons, is catching the eye of potential suitors ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Bamford, alongside his fellow attacking teammate Wilfried Gnonto, are “attracting interest” from several unnamed clubs. Should Leeds be relegated, it’s stated that their anonymous admirers are “ready to pull the trigger” and capitalise on their situation where a cut-price deal would likely be available.

The Whites dropping down to the second-tier means that they would have to significantly “reduce” their squad size and “trim” the wage bill, with the centre-forward currently pocketing £70k-p/w, making him the second-highest earner on the books behind Rodrigo.

Should Leeds keep or sell Bamford?

Back in January, Bamford made his return from injury during the FA Cup 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley, and he received heaps of praise from BBC pundit Dion Dublin, who said: “I like him, I like Bamford. I think he’s a very, very good player. And he’s great for Leeds. Keep him fit he’s going to be a monster.”

The 29-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club over the years having posted 70 goal contributions (49 goals and 21 assists) in 142 appearances, and even now he’s averaging 2.82 shots per game, displaying how prolific he is in the final third. The Grantham-born talent also adds plenty of versatility to the side having previously operated in five various positions, including out wide on both the left and right wings and as a second striker.

Bamford might not have been performing to the same high standard of late due to his inconsistent availability but he remains very much a fan favourite and can still have a huge impact going forward, which is why the Whites need to keep hold of him.